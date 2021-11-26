The fullest advantage was taken Wednesday evening of the unusual opportunity presented to Cadillac music lovers of hearing three artists whose performances are recorded by one of the country’s largest manufacturers of talking machines. The artists were brought here by the Torbeson Drug Co., as an advertisement for the Edison phonograph, and the concert included comparisons of the living voice and violin renditions with the Edison instrument. The Opera House was densely packed for the performance, the audience being admitted on invitation from Mr. Torbeson. The artists who gave the entertainment were Miss Amy Ellerman contralto; Miss Vera Barstow, violinist; and Calvin Coxe, tenor. The artists would sing in unison with the re-created version of the same selection and it was nearly impossible to distinguish between the singer and the machine, the difference in volume when they were both singing, being the greatest aid to detection. Miss Ellerman sang a duet with her own voice, Miss Barstow played several selections, synchronously with the phonograph and the trio sang and played The Barcarolle from Tales of Hoffman, accompanied by the Edison playing the orchestration of the number. After the tone test, the artists gave several numbers without the aid of the phonograph.
Mayor Ronald Wilson was the first to contribute to the 1971 Salvation Army kettle campaign when the first kettles were placed in downtown Cadillac Friday. Funds raised through the kettle drive will be used to provide Christmas baskets for needy families. The kettle booths were staffed today by members of Cadillac Business and Professional Women’s Club. Beginning next Saturday, and each Saturday through the Christmas shopping season, the booths will be manned by members of men’s civic organizations.
There is no change to Cadillac schools’ extra curricular code. That was the message the board sent Monday after a work session to discuss a vote earlier this month that reduced a football player’s punishment for possessing cigarettes. Several concerns have been raised since the action. “We did not change the policy,” said Craig Weidner, board president. “We still expect the students to uphold the code.” The 18-year-old senior was found in violation of the district’s extra curricular code last month after a staff member saw the student purchase cigarettes at a local business. The school’s extra curricular code, passed earlier this year, states an athlete may not use, possess, conceal, distribute, sell or be under the influence of alcohol, illegal drugs, steroids, inhalants or tobacco products. The policy applies both on and off school grounds. The penalty is suspension of 50% of the season or suspension of 25% of the season and counseling, if the student’s parents agree. During their regular meeting Nov. 11, board members emphasized their action did not change the policy, just the penalty in that particular case. The policy gives a student the right to appeal the punishment. Some board members believed that since the student was of legal age to possess cigarettes, the penalty should be reduced, Weidner said. The student, who missed one game, was allowed to play in the final game of the season. At least one student attending Monday’s special meeting said the board’s decision gives the impression that a “star” athlete can be treated differently than other athletes. “I’ve heard a lot from both sides,” Weidner said. “Both parents and staff support the decision and both parents and staff disagree with the decision.” Weidner said the board regularly reviews policy during summer board sessions. “But we want the staff to know that we support them,” he said. “The policy is black and white for them. The board is the only level that can change a penalty.”
