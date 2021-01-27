Jan. 27, 1931
The biggest crowd in the history of the Wexford County House, not even excepting the dedication of the building, was present Monday afternoon and this morning to hear the trial of Hulda and R.T. Bechtel, charged with keeping a place where intoxicating liquor was sold. The case went to the jury at 11 a.m. after Prosecutor Yearnd had spent 15 minutes in argument, defense attorney, John F. Berry of Lansing, an hour and ten minutes and Yearnd 20 minutes in rebuttal, followed by the judge's charge. The prosecutor summarized the testimony of the people briefly saying it established the facts in the case of the several buys of Alexander T. Murphy and two by Verne Collingwood. He emphasized that a man can drink liquor and not be a liar and that defense counsel's attacks on the character of the two peoples witnesses should not carry weight. Regarding the release of Murphy after he gave information regarding the source of his liquor he said it was the duty of the officers to ascertain where the liquor came from. Defense counsel based his argument on the denial of his witnesses and on attacking the veracity of Murphy and Collingwood. He also attached significance to the fact that both of these claimed to have bought alcohol off the Bechtels but Murphy said he paid $3 a pint while Collingwood said he bought two pints for $5. Nobody but the governor of the state could pardon a person after he had started serving sentence, he said, and Murphy was released after serving but eight days of a 30-day sentence for driving while drunk, after he had signed a statement incriminating the Bechtels. During rebuttal Yearnd said proceedings were still pending against Collingwood for contempt of court resulting from his failure to appear on subpoena. Defense had charged that he was given immunity against that charge if he would testify against the Bechtels. Judge Fred S. Lamb in his charge to the jury explained the claim of the people and the law covering the case and said it was their duty to determine from the facts whether or not R.T. and Hulda Bechtel had kept a place where liquor was sold and whether such liquor was intoxicating. He charged them not to let sympathy influence their verdict and to weigh carefully the testimony of all witnesses, ascribing to each the value deserved. Testimony in the case was practically the same as that at the first trial in November, which resulted in disagreement of the jury.
July 27, 1971
Carl T. Johnson of Cadillac has been named chairman of the 10-member Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lake Shore Advisory Commission which was appointed Tuesday by the U.S. Senate, Rep. Guy VanderVagt announced today. Johnson is also chairman of the Michigan Conservation Commission. Others named to two-year terms on the Advisory Commission are John T. Peterson of Frankfurt, Charles Boyer of Manistee, John D. Stanz of Glen Arbor, William B. Bolton of Empire, Charles Yates of Allegan, Harold Mead of Frankfort, John B. Dougherty of Frankfort, Noble Travis of Leland and Frank McFarland of Maple City. VanderJagt's office today said the information was relayed to him from the office of the Secretary of Interior. The Secretary is instructed by an Oct. 21, 1970 law to consult with the Commission with respect to matter relative to development of the lakeshore. Commission members are due to hold their first meeting soon after being sworn into office, VanderJagt said.
July 27, 1996
Police have a message to anyone tempted to steal a nice pair of skis at Cadillac-area ski areas: don't. A downstater was arrested by undercover officers at Caberfae Peaks Ski Resort and awaits a court hearing on a charge of stealing skis there. Police said a Ferris State University student up for a night of skiing on college night put his skis aside to take a rest and returned to find them missing. That turned out to be the break undercover officers from the Wexford County Sheriff Department were looking for. The officers have been on duty at the resort at various times during the past month, hoping to stop a rash of about 20 ski-related thefts since the resort opened. Skis, ski poles and snowboards have been taken in the incidents, said Det. Sgt. Dan O'Riley. The officers hadn't been in the right place at the right time until one learned about the theft from the Ferris student and caught up with a suspect, he said. Caberfae Peaks general manager Jerry Clifford said ski equipment thefts are actually down this year. "It does happen," he said, "but it is not rampant and out of control. This is actually one of our better years." This year Caberfae built a ski storage building, where visitors can put their skis for $1 a day or $2 overnight. "The cheapest way to prevent skis from being stolen is keep your eyes on them," Clifford said. "If you are going into the dining room or in for a snack, park the skis in front of a window where you can keep an eye on them." Clifford said rental skis are often reported stolen but are usually found to have been mistakenly taken by another skier.
