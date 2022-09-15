Sept. 15, 1922
Alonzo Uptegraph, 33 years old, is in jail awaiting trial Sept. 22 on a charge of disorderly conduct in connection with the attacking of a Gilbert woman near that village Sunday, Sept. 3. Five younger men from Cadillac and Manton now are serving 30 days in the county jail as participants in the offense and Recorder E.J. Millington instructed Sheriff Charles H. Nixon to spare no expense or effort in locating Uptegraph, the older man said to have been the ring leader of the party, whose home is in Indiana. The fugitive was found under the bed of Henry Loveland at Jennings.
Sept. 15, 1972
Sporting a little of everything in their musical selections, a duo billed as the Streamliners currently heads the entertainment card at Caberfae Motor Lodge in their first Cadillac appearance. Waltz, rock, country western and polka are some of the tune types offered by Ed Spayer and Ron Burkhart who make up the Streamliners. Spayer is adept at the cord-o-vix and trumpet. Burkhart sounds the drums and plays trombone during performances. Both entertainers vocalize and the duo puts out a full sound. Although this stint is the duo’s first in Cadillac, it’s not their first appearance in Michigan. Spayer and Burkhart have performed at an Escanaba night spot. Both, however, are from Chicago, Illinois. Ed Spayer is the veteran of the group. He began his career back in 1953 when he took to the road with a group known as the Corntoppers. “Since then, I’ve performed mostly in duos,” Spayer said. Ron Burkhart, who has been at the drums for several years, played with a country western group under Mel Billings before making a switch to the Streamliners. Besides Spayer and Burkhart, the Streamlinerss had put out an album with Joe Lloyd, a one-time member of the group. The album was named “Ed Spayer at Work With the Streamliners.” Spayer also did a single recording entitled “No One Will Ever Know.” The record was released in early February. The tune is an old country western song done with a modern flare by Spayer. Spayer and Burnkhart have performed together for approximately one year. In that time, they have visited various night spots in the state with extensive performances at entertainment spots in North Dakota.
Sept. 15, 1997
Less than a month into a fund-raising campaign and the Cadillac Fire Department is one-quarter closer to its goal of securing a high-tech rescue system. More than $5,400 has been donated to the department’s Thermal Imaging Fund. The system runs $19,000 and is able to detect people in a smoke-filled room, lost in the woods or trapped underwater. The system is similar to a videocamera but reacts to heat sensitivity. Amy Gibbs attended a demonstration Monday at the department and was amazed at the results. “They filled a room with non-toxic smoke ... it was pitch dark and you couldn’t see anything.” Gibbs then took the imaging camera and was able to pick up footprints and even the nose of a firefighter across the room. “It was like watching a black and white TV,” she said. Gibbs was interested in working on the campaign after watching a “Dateline” story about how lives can be saved with the system.
