Today in history: lawsuit settlement would pave way for construction of Meijer store

Feb. 27, 1933
While their three companions waited outside in a large car with motor running three men bound Walter Larson, attendant at the Harris Bros. south end gas station, took $37.31 from the cash register and then sped away in the waiting car shortly before 5 o’clock this morning. It was the second gas station robbery in Cadillac in the last few days, a lone bandit having stolen $42.81 from Edward Jackson’s station Saturday night.
Feb. 27, 1998
The city of Cadillac and Wexford County will attempt to settle a lawsuit that would clear the way for construction of a Meijer store on a 30-acre site in Haring Township. “We’re very optimistic that the matter can be settled,” said city attorney Roger Wotila. “There are some very technical issues that need to be worked out; however, Meijer has been very cooperative. They are truly trying to work with all parties.” Attorneys for both sides met with Wexford County Circuit Court Judge Charles Corwin in a pre-trial conference Wednesday. Corwin set March 26 for a new conference. The parties have the opportunity to settle the case in the intervening weeks. The county filed suit against the city on April 16, 1996. The county sought relief in the form of a court order to abide by terms of an April 8, 1980 Haring Township agreement. Under that agreement, Wexford County purchased the right to discharge a maximum of 100,000 gallons per day of wastewater from Haring Township into the city treatment system. The city maintained that the source of the wastewater from the Meijer property was outside of a sewer district established by the city and thus was not covered by the agreement. Court documents showed that Wexford County maintained that part of the Meijer property was within the district and furthermore, that Wexford County Department of Public Works Director Gary Fuller sought to purchase, on behalf of the county, an additional 15,000 gallons of sewer capacity for the portion of the property outside the district.
