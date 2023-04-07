Today in history: leaders say local schools are safe

April 7, 1933
While the Wexford County calendar for the Circuit Court term beginning April 17 might look rather formidable at first glance, a closer examination shows only four new cases listed, two on the chancery list and the others civil. Charles L. Powell is seeking a divorce from Pearl E. Powell and Albert F. from Minnie B. Fisher. The new civil cases are those of Alice Mabel Wallin of Frankfort vs. Rufus Harwood, suit for $20,000 damages and a heart balm case of Mrs. Clara Smock of Detroit against Mrs. Mildred Wolgast of Cadillac. Mrs. Wallin was injured in an automobile collision just south of cemetery hill Oct. 23, 1932. Mr. Harwood was driving the car which collided with the one in which she was being taken from University hospital, Ann Arbor, to her home in Frankfort. Mrs. Smock asks $25,000 heart balm from Mrs. Wolgast, charging that the affections of her husband had been alienated. There are five other cases on the civil list and nine other chancery cases but these are continued from the January calendar, some having been carried for several terms. The 16 cases in the criminal division are all old, 11 of them being for sentence. There is a chance, however, that something may happen between now and April 17 and be moved on the calendar.
April 7, 1973
Smoking by students in the parking lot at Cadillac High School has prompted Principal John Laurent to forbid students from being in the parking area during class and lunch hours. “State law prohibits anyone under 18 from smoking or possessing cigarettes,” Laurent said. “And our Board of Education policy prohibits any student, even those over 18, from smoking on school grounds or property.” Laurent said the smoking by students in the parking lot had increased in the past month and appeals to students for cooperation produced no results. “Being in the parking lot is a privilege,” Laurent said. “And that privilege has been revoked.” Laurent said students may get into their cars and leave but may not sit in the cars or remain in the lot. He said “a grassy area” in front of the school may soon be equipped with picnic tables for student use during lunch periods, possibly to be provided by the CHS Student Council.
April 7, 1998
Despite some recent incidents of weapons possession in area schools, administrators say schools remain safe for students and teachers. “We’ve had two fights in this building all year long,” said Peter Hayes, Pine River High School principal. “We had one fight back in October, and we had a case in December where someone was paid $10 to beat up a kid and that student was expelled. As far as violence in this school, I follow what’s in the handbook to the letter, although I do have some discretion as to how to apply it ... I think kids don’t come here feeling unsafe to go to school.” Pine River Superintendent Lon Schneider said the December expulsion was the only one he was aware of in four years. “I don’t think discipline is a major issue at our school,” he said. “The problem is, what happened in Arkansas (gunfire killed five people two weeks ago) could happen anywhere — it might not even be a kid in the building, but some wacko that comes driving by. It’s not to say we don’t have problems with drugs and alcohol — every school has those problems. But as far as violence being around, or fighting, it’s just not a problem.” At Mesick High School, principal Tom DePuit said the school has found its anti-violence measures working well in the student population. “We do have a written policy, and our student assistance program has been real active in the anti-violence arena,” he said. “We’ve done pretty well, and we feel like we’ve made some progress.” DePuit said there have been no incidents of weapons use to date this year.
