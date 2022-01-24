Jan. 24, 1922
Life on the ocean transport will be exemplified by the Legion minstrels, the first setting of the show being the front of the main deck with the prohibited bridge and part of the upper decks showing. The chorus and end men will come up out of the hold just like they did on shipboard and the inevitable quartet will lean over the rail and sing the same old songs that made the long voyage less irksome. The chorus will be composed of soldiers and sailors with a deck hand here and there. The interlocutor will command the ship and will chase the groups of soldiers around the deck in a manner that will recall to them the famous words of infamous personnel: “You can’t stand there, soldier.” If the show is a touch better as each rehearsal is from the preceding one, it will be the best local talent effort ever seen in Cadillac. There is more volume than has ever been heard from a non-professional chorus and all the participants are enthusiastic over the show. The next rehearsal will be held Wednesday evening and on Friday evening the first rehearsal in the Opera House will be held to familiarize everyone with the entrances and size of the stage. Tickets for the show are on sale at the Corner Cigar Store, Johnson’s Clothing Store and Roussin’s Drug Store.
Jan. 24, 1972
Thefts of shopping bags from the seats of unlocked and unattended automobiles in local parking lots is causing concern at the Cadillac City Police Dept. “Three shopping bags have been taken from unlocked cars in the last one and one half weeks,” Patrolman Marvin Doornbos remarked. The incidents have occurred at Giantway, Kroger and Penney’s parking areas, he said. In all three cases, the stolen contents of the shopping bags have been returned to the stores where purchase of the items was originally made for equal value. This was made possible by sales receipts clipped to the shopping bags, he said. Police continue to investigate the incidents and they urge that shoppers lock their cars when parking in a public place.
Jan. 24, 1997
Wexford County Sheriff Gary Finstrom has been presented with the Department of Defense “My Boss is a Patriot” Award. The presentation was made at the recent annual conference of the Department of Defense Michigan Committee for Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve. Finstrom was nominated for the award by Chief Petty Officer Peggy Cook, formerly of the Cadillac Naval Reserve Center. Cook is employed by the Wexford County Sheriff’s Department. Finstrom was saluted for his willingness as an employer to allow reservists to adjust their civilian work schedule to enable attendance at training events, or ultimate deployment when the reservist is ordered to active duty. The award recognizes employer support for the National Guard and Reserves as they become a major part of our national defense. About 52 percent of the total military manpower has been transferred to the Reserves. Reservists make up a large part of the U.S. deployment to Bosnia and have served in Saudi Arabia during the Gulf War and in Haiti, Somolia and Panama. U.S. Air Force and Air National Guard units now fly a majority of the support and supply missions to Bosnia, Latvia, Korea and other trouble spots around the world. ESGR is a Department of Defense committee composed of volunteers who conduct liaison with employers about the importance of Reservists.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.