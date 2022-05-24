May 24, 1922
Members of the local post of the American Legion are not wholly in accord with the Memorial Day program outlined by the G.A.R., stated Dr. P.W. Bloxsom, commander of the Cadillac unit of the World War veterans organization. “The Legion members feel that there are many other speakers in Cadillac whose activity during the war would make them more desirable than is the speaker who is listed by the G.A.R. officers,” said Dr. Bloxsom. “Complaints on the choice of speaker have come to me from veterans who stated that the attitude of the chosen speaker during the period of war was not as enthusiastic as it might have been.” There are several men in Cadillac whose activity in selling Liberty bonds, in soliciting support for the various welfare organizations and on service committees, make them deserving of any post-war honor that may be at the disposal of the Legion, is the attitude taken by several of the more prominent veterans of the late conflict. One of the prominent clergymen in the city is a veteran of the World War in which he was an Army chaplain and the Legionnaires believe that if the Memorial Day address is to be made by a cleric, the Legion man should be chosen. A formal protest has been made to the G.A.R. on their speaker and as the program published is only tentative, it is likely the desire that the matter be considered by the Civil War veterans and another speaker chosen.
May 24, 1972
Twenty-five persons speckled the Cadillac Senior High School gymnasium Tuesday evening for a public hearing by the Michigan Department of Highways. The seven-man Highway Department team presented a slide and question-and-answer program on the alternatives of initiating a transportation plan for the Northwest Michigan Region. The one-hour slide portion of the program focused on current problems in the northwest section and possible alternative solutions to these difficulties. Bob Adams, Public Hearings Engineer for the Department of Highways, delivered the accompanying information. “By the Constitution and statutes of the State of Michigan, the Department of Highways has a responsibility to build and maintain a highway system for our state. Recognizing the impact that new highway developments may have on all residents of a region, the Michigan Department of Highways has scheduled a series of public meetings to provide a ready opportunity for public agencies, private groups and individual citizens to assist in making the necessary decisions early in the decision-making process.”
May 24, 1997
Nothing like making a lasting first impression. New Mercy Hospital emergency services director Dr. Mark Gulow wanted a “more customer-friendly” emergency room and hoped to redesign the entrance. Not that this was a new idea to emergency personnel, who have talked about the same thing for about two years. But it was Gulow who told everybody to take a hammer and begin pounding. Emergency staff, along with Mercy’s maintenance crew, tore down three walls Thursday, beginning the remodeling process. “We want this opened up,” Gulow said, “now we can get the patients triaged and back to the rooms ... it will be a better patient flow.” Gulow officially joins hospital staff June 1, after five years as assistant emergency director at Mercy’s Grayling hospital. “This gives us an opportunity to improve services and upgrade,” he said. Nurse Diane Hamilton agrees. “This will be a lot nicer,” she said. “Before, there would be people out standing out there, but all the nurses would be back here.” The improvements are in line with the hospital’s general overhaul.
