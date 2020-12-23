Dec. 23, 1920
Two years ago this Christmas, more than two million American boys were eating goldfish, canned tomatoes, beans and corned willy for their Christmas dinner. Now they are home and will remember the days in France with but little regret. To refresh the memory, if it needs refreshing, and to give the civilians an idea of life in the Army during the World War, the American Legion has procured from the United States government five reels of official Signal Corps pictures showing real action. These pictures are not faked nor posed but are a part of the war records in Washington. The original films will be used by the War College in outlining tactics and maneuvers and planning campaigns for possible future wars. The Legion Posts throughout the country are enabled to borrow these films from the War Department and they will be shown here at the Dreamland Theatre tonight and Friday night. There will be pictures of Army life today, showing vocational training schools and southern camps. A news reel and a good comedy will complete the program. The proceeds of the show will go into the coffers of the Legion post, which is in need of funds to finance relief work among former service men.
Dec. 23, 1970
An Ex Parte order was issue Thursday afternoon in Wexford Circuit Court for return of materials said to have been taken from the Caberfae Ski Area office by Merle Trepp, former manager of the ski area. The order was issued by Judge William R. Peterson following filing of an action by Caberfae Inc. asking return of any materials that may belong to the Ski Area's corporation. The suit followed information that Trepp was seen taking some materials, possibly including personal items belonging to Trepp and Caberfae records, from the Ski Area office. A Caberfae official said it is desired by Caberfae to determine if only personal items were taken, or if corporation records or other materials were also taken. If corporation materials were taken, Caberfae wants them returned. Trepp was relieved of his position as manager of the Caberfae Ski Area and the Big M ski area near Manistee late Wednesday by Caberfae Inc., directors. The same corporation owns and operates both ski areas. Later Thursday, Wexford County sheriff officials picked up materials taken by Trepp from the Caberfae office, to hold until a hearing is held later in Circuit Court to determine which, if any, of the materials belong to Caberfae, Inc. A formal "show cause" hearing is expected to be held soon in Circuit Court.
Dec. 23, 1995
Cadillac-area students may have a choice of several new hard-to-find classes next fall, thanks to equipment that will soon be installed at the Wexford-Missaukee Intermediate School District. Advanced math, science and language classes can give students a leg up on college, a career or keep the brightest students challenged, but enrollments are usually too small to justify the cost of a full-time teacher. The new equipment will allow schools with the right equipment to "share" a classroom teacher among several schools in the district through two-way television connections, said ISD Superintendent William Penny. Called "distance learning" or "interaction instruction," the system will allow students in McBain and Mesick classrooms, for instance to see and hear a teacher in a Cadillac classroom. The teacher will see and hear them at the same time, and even answer their questions as if they are in the same classroom. An electronic "classroom" of 25 or so students will be gathered from all the students within the ISD who are interested in a particular course. The students will just go down the hall to a classroom equipped with TV cameras and monitors and do not need to travel to a central location. The ISD board recently approved several aspects of the project, including bids of about $80,000 for electric equipment and $175,000 to wire the three buildings at the ISD for the new equipment. This week, the board approved hiring "telecommunications technician" Gordon Baldwin to keep the system running.
