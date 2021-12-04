The first public appearance this year of the Cadillac High School debating team will be Tuesday evening at the High School auditorium, when the affirmative and negative skirmish. The state subject this year for high schools is: Resolved that the principle of the closed shop in America should receive the support of public opinion. Miss Ona White, teacher of public speaking in the high school, is the debating coach and she states that it is the intention of the local school this year to put more emphasis on the importance of debating as a part of the competitive spirit of the school. Last year was the first time Cadillac was a member of the state league. The negative team won a practice encounter at Manton last Saturday evening and are confident of victory over Traverse next Friday night.
State Rep. Dennis O. Cawthorne (R-Manistee) plans to introduce emergency legislation to prevent the Baldwin Public School from plunging into bankruptcy by the end of the current school year. The measure calls for a long term state loan of approximately $300,000 to keep the school district solvent and is similar to legislation passed in 1968 to assist the Inkster school district. The Baldwin district has a 44% black enrollment, high unemployment, and an average family income of less than $6,000 a year. A key cause of the school’s financial problems, officials said, is the fact that approximately 20% of its property taxes are delinquent each year. Baldwin will vote Dec. 20 on a proposition to increase the school operational millage by 6.75 mills. If both the millage and the Cawthorne bill fail, state officials say the Baldwin district may be dissolved and parceled out to surrounding school districts. “I am certain Baldwin citizens want to retain their own school district and this is the chief reason why I am sponsoring the bill,” Rep. Cawthorne said. “As a general proposition, the state is normally very reluctant to bail out local school districts from financial crises of this sort. However, the Baldwin situation is so desperate that several influential legislators have indicated their support, as have the Department of Education and the Municipal Finance Commission.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.