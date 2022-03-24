March 24, 1922
LeRoy will have no local telephone service, at least until certain legal proceedings instituted by that village are dropped. When the line crews of the Citizens Telephone Co. started rebuilding their plant there an injunction was served on them restraining them from setting more poles on the main street. Phone officials here say that they have more work than they can handle now and are not going to bother themselves about arguing over such a matter in the Osceola Circuit Court at Hersey, from which the writ issued. The village of LeRoy merely will be left without telephones as long as matters stand as at present, the utility men say. The crew that was working there has been brought to Cadillac and is restoring the line south of here to McBain. The decision in Cadillac to keep all utility poles in the alleys was responsible for the trouble in LeRoy, utility officials believe. Reed City next took up the idea and it probably will be worked out there. In LeRoy, however, there is only the one important street, the phone men say, and going in the alleys would mean stringing two lines of cable instead of one, which now serves the whole community, practically from the main street. There is just not enough business there to justify the expanse of practically doubling the overhead lines, the utility claims. If there were enough subscribers to take phones off both sides in alley lines on both sides of the main street, the company would be glad to go there, it is said.
March 24, 1972
“The First 100 Years,” a 60-page, hard cover history of Manton since 1972, is being prepared now for publication and distribution in early August. The book will depict Manton from the early logging days until today in pictures and news stories. Only 1,250 copies will be printed, a committee spokesman said, and they will sell for $3.50 a copy. Advance orders can be placed with Ed Powell, Janice Wilcox, Terry Webb or Kellard Bostick. Powell will also process mail orders. Personalized copies of the book can be ordered before May 10 for a special price and these will have the name of the donor embossed on an inside page.
March 24, 1997
Nine high school honors vocalists will take the trip of a lifetime this week. The group is to perform at Carnegie Hall, in New York City beginning Wednesday. They are directed by Christopher Card, Cadillac High School director of vocal music. Most of the students are having a difficult time concentrating on anything else but the trip. It’s a “countdown,” the group called it. “I’m really excited,” said vocalist Rachel Zuehlke. “I can’t sleep.” Everyone involved agreed with that statement. The vocalists are even getting noticed by area residents. “People I don’t even know stop me and say, ‘I hear you’re going to New York City to sing,’” said vocalist Rachael Davis. In an effort to raise funds, the group has been quite visible the past few months. They have raised money through car washes and a recital. “We also handed over our paychecks,” said Zuehlke. There was no skiing and no movies, said Katie Wiebenga. “The group made a lot of sacrifices,” Card said. “Nobody handed this group the money they needed. They earned it.” The group ended up raising about $12,000 total, but donations are still being accepted.
