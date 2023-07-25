Today in history: LeRoy woman dominates muzzleloading competition

July 25, 1923
The past spring was the best season for breeding silver black foxes since the establishment of the ranch, said Emil Olander, one of the owners of the Cadillac Fox Ranch on the Pleasant Lake road. Four pairs of the foxes at the Cadillac ranch produced seven pups each which is considered a remarkable increase. Mr. Hachbarth of Zion, Illinois, salesman of equipment for fox ranches, visited the local fur farm today and said that without exception the production this year was the greatest he had seen and he has visited nearly every ranch in the central states and some in Canada. Eight pairs of the original 10 pairs brought to Cadillac from Prince Edward Island in 1920 had a total of 48 pups this spring, an average of six to the litter which is quite an unusual showing as any litter over four puts is considered a good average. Occasionally there are litters of seven and as high as nine, which mark was set on a Muskegon ranch last year. “To get four litters of seven pups each on a small ranch the size of the Cadillac farm, is a record to be proud of and proves that we have some of the most prolific stock obtainable,” said Mr. Olander. There are a few pairs of year-old foxes that had no offspring this year, which is taken as an indication that the valuable animals breed better after the first year.
July 25, 1973
Seventeen people attended a public forum on a millage request Tuesday night in the Cadillac-Wexford Public Library, sponsored by the League of Women Voters. The 17 included two members of the Cadillac Area Public Schools Board of Education which is making the millage request, the superintendent of schools, two administrative assistants and two members of the news media. Supt. William D. Smith presented the school’s position on the need for an additional mill to be added to the 11.5 extra voted mills and 8 allocated mills to be spread on the winter tax. All except the allocated millage will expire at the end of the year. The millage request will be on the Aug. 7 ballot throughout the CAPS district. Smith said, Tuesday night, the increase, if approved, would not be used to improve salaries. Individual costs have increased. A ream of paper, which cost 68 cents last year, will cost $1.30 or more next year, he added. When Smith became superintendent, he said, buses cost $9,500. Buses ordered last spring for delivery this summer cost $11,500. In his first year as superintendent, parts for repairs on the buses cost a total of $9,800 and in the 1972-73 year, they cost $18,000.
July 25, 1998
A woman who can shoot a muzzle loading rifle and hit her target, from 25-50 yards off, dead center practically every time? No way! That’s the reaction Theresa Van Epps, current National Muzzle Loading Rifle Association Women’s Champion, got the first time she attended the annual shoot in Friendship, Indiana, in the summer of 1984. Hecklers changed their tune as soon as she took her first shot. “These guys said, ‘You ain’t here to shoot — you got a boyfriend or a dad here who’s shooting.’ I stepped up and shot a 50 and 3 out of a possible 50 and 5. They were so impressed with my shooting that they made me a gun and gave it to me.” The “guys” Van Epps is referring to are the owners of Green Mountain Rifle Barrel — now the only kind of barrel she uses. Green Mountain’s gift wasn’t the only thing Van Epps got out of her first nationals shoot, though. She also set two records, like she did again last year when she took second place in both the women’s and men’s buffalo competitions and won the overall women’s championship. Van Epps also set an important record at the state level last year, when, participating in open competition, she became the first person to ever shoot a perfect score on the buffalo shoot. At the 1989 nationals, Van Epps became the first woman to win every women’s event — an accomplishment that hasn’t been equaled.
