Jan. 13, 1922
Sgt. O.E. Demaray of the state police, who is here owing to the illness of his wife, formerly Miss Gladys Head of this city, reports that there is more evidence of illicit traffic in booze in Alpena where he is now stationed, than there is in Cadillac. Sgt. Demaray was in charge of the first squad of state police that were stationed here several years ago, and he was instrumental in closing up several local distilleries. Since being transferred to Alpena he has been working as a plain clothes investigator on the moonshine squad. It was stated by Demaray that some farmers around Alpena openly boast that they can make more money making whiskey from their corn than they can by selling it for feed and one farmer is reported to have declared that he had an excellent corn this year, the yield being about 27 gallons to the acre. One of the stills recently found by the local police has been converted into a coffee urn for the use of the firemen who have occasional suppers in their clubrooms at the city hall. Local police admit that whiskey is being made and sold in Cadillac but that it is difficult to get evidence sufficient to justify search warrants. Chief Harris says he will act on evidence furnished by any citizen who his willing to substantiate his charges, but that warrants cannot be obtained on rumors.
Jan. 13, 1972
Is there a need for an expanded animal shelter in Wexford County? This was the problem posed Wednesday night at the Humane Society meeting held by the Cadillac Kennel Club, in Cadillac High School, hosted by Mrs. Roy Hansen and daughter, Kamy, chairman. "The dog control problem is really severe," said guest speaker H. Donald Love, president of Traverse City Humane Society. Al Nelson, Wexford County dog warden said "there is a definite need for expanded shelter facilities in Wexford County. Although we feel we have the best working program, we need shelter adequate for now and 10 years from now. The 3 1/2 year old 'temporary' building is not equipped to handle the 2,000 licensed dogs in this county." As a result 562 animals were disposed of last year, he told Wexford County commissioners Monday. Commissioner Arthur Segerlund explained there were several reasons for the disposal of surplus dogs. The cost of keeping a lost or abandoned pet is $1.10 a day. The cost of disposal and cremation is $1. The county allowed the present shelter $9,800 last year to maintain facilities, food; maintenance of vehicles and the dog controller's salary. Licensing of pets and kennels netted $5,925. He said there is lack of space to hold any animal for more than five days. The law states any dog found loose and without a license can be disposed of immediately. The shortage of man power is a problem because a dog warden must investigate more than just cruelty complaints. Dogs at large and calls claiming molesting must all be checked out, said Warden Nelson.
Jan. 13, 1997
The director of the Michigan Department of Transportation said the U.S. 131 Cadillac bypass will be built — but just to make sure, people should let their legislators know they want to see it done. "It may not be started in May, but it will be built here soon ... within a year or so," Robert Welke said. "The pressure on the legislature is pretty darn intense." The pressure is to find money for new road construction. MDOT still doesn't have the $76 million to build the bypass, Welke said, though it has bought "95 percent" of the right-of-way for it and has funds to buy the rest plus finish the design. The legislature has been trying to find a way to fund new roads without increasing the state gas tax, but Welke said he doesn't know of any specific plan that is gaining support. That's not exactly big news to Cadillac-area residents, who have been hearing similar reports for months. The real news for Cadillac Chamber of Commerce director Joy Gaasch is that representatives of chambers of commerce from across northwest Michigan were able to meet with the MDOT directory recently. "I appreciated his frankness, his openness about ... how MDOT sets priorities for roads," she said. "He encouraged us to talk with our legislators about the gas tax, recognizing that is a major issue in getting new roads built."
