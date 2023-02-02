Today in history: Lincoln staff decides to break from normal calendar year

Feb. 2, 1933
Because of the prevalence of three contagious diseases in Manton, the school there is to be closed for two or three weeks in justice to those who are out with one or more of these diseases, Dr. S.C. Moore, county health commissioner, announces. With 50% or more out of school, it has been decided to close for economical reasons, he said, and continued: “This, however, will only in part solve Manton’s present problem,” he said. “Many cases have been visited by physicians from the State Health Department and these men have concluded that there are at present three or more contagious diseases present — namely scarlet fever, red measles and German measles. And any of these can be complicated with the so-called flu colds. Remember too that it is possible to have one or more of these diseases at the same time or super-imposed on one another. “It has been decided to place all cases in detention. Then after observation those that prove to be scarlet fever must be quarantined for a longer period. Hence it is very necessary pupils be safe for re-admission to school. All contagious diseases accompanied by a rash are contagious for from one to three weeks. Just why a parent should allow any child to return to school immediately after having a rash is hard to understand. It only takes one pupil to spoil the entire program. Namely, any pupil returning to school after this vacation, who is in the contagious stage of scarlet fever, will again expose the entire school and the large number of pupils who have only had German measles or red measles will no doubt contract the scarlet fever from those like the above mentioned case, and the epidemic will continue.”
Feb. 2, 1973
Hobby breeders, trainers and other interested persons formed a new organization in Cadillac Thursday night, primarily based on that group’s objection to a proposed city ordinance to prohibit kennels within the city. Tentatively named Cadillac Pet Owners Association, the group plans to have legal representation at Monday night’s City Commission meeting to protest adoption of city ordinance 785 which was introduced at the Jan. 29 meeting. Ordinance 785 defines a kennel as an establishment wherein or whereon four or more dogs or four or more cats are confined or kept for sale, boarding, breeding or training purposes. Most of the members of the new organization fit the American Kennel Club definition of a hobby breeder, a spokesman for the group said. No complaints against local persons who do have this kind of operation have been filed with the animal control officer in the past several months, the spokesman added. Because kennel licenses have not been available in the city, people with several dogs have been purchasing individual licenses for each one, she said. While city officials have indicated they feel the proposed ordinance pertains only to those persons who keep the animals for commercial purposes, members of the new group said legal interpretation could construe the provisions to include those who keep several animals as pets only. The ordinance is due for final consideration Monday night by the City Commission.
Feb. 2, 1998
A shorter summer break and more frequent two-week breaks. That’s the new school calendar Lincoln Elementary School is going to abide by next school year. “We want to give kids the best learning opportunity,” said principal Jerry Sinkel. “The new program allows us to give students a consistent flow of study.” The new program is called “COOL School.” COOL stands for Calendar of Optimal Learning. According to the new calendar, the school will start Aug. 10 and end June 18. During the school year, COOL School offers four short breaks; two weeks in October, two weeks in the holiday season, one week in mid-February and two weeks in March through April. Summer vacation will be seven weeks, three weeks shorter than the current school calendar. The total school days remain at 183. “The COOL School is the best setting for learning,” Sinkel said. “Break, come-back and let’s-hit-again, break, come-back and let’s-hit-again. With the new calendar, both students and teachers can jump into a class right away.” The experiment started with discussion by a school improvement team years ago. Teachers shared common problems. Due to a 10-week summer break, they needed extra efforts to catch students’ attention and found they had to spend lots of time reviewing previous lessons. The team researched different schools and found more year-long school calendar programs similar to the COOL School. “COOL is the best learning setting,” said Sinkel. “Some students need more time to catch up with classes. Under the current calendar, students’ learning abilities keep going down when reaching into November and December because the school period (August — December) is way too long. The new calendar will allow students to stay up with other classmates because a period is short. And they can also catch up during the fall break.”
