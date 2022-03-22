March 22, 1922
The bright weather predicted by the barometer came today on schedule and before 6 a.m. ice and snow were melting rapidly. Icicles and tree ice, which only started to come off a few minutes Tuesday, were fast disappearing today. According to George Doxie, today was the 89th one of sleighing for Cadillac this season, with indications that tomorrow would bring it to at least an even 90. One year ago the Cadillac district developed 112 days, a record, but 90 is an exceedingly respectable season, particularly when compared with the last two open winters. The Consumers Power Co. Tuesday afternoon restored the tower line from the dam and full service was available today. The absence of wind and storm today, with the sun baking ice off the wires fast, led to the belief that there would be no further trouble. Permanent construction work is moving rapidly on the light system, with materials arriving daily for the erection of the new lines. The telephone companies were optimistic today and hoped for toll lines south before night, as trouble was clearing rapidly. The emergency crews are clearing everything as they go and this time are putting things up so that no further storms are expected to bother even the temporary construction. The Citizens Telephone Co. today reported 300 phones working in the city with permanent reconstruction work progressing rapidly.
March 22, 1972
“The Social Studies Curriculum Committee has spent a great deal of time and effort to select this series. I’m sure this will result in noticeable improvements in local social studies curriculum.” Speaking was Douglas Lape, curriculum coordinator for Cadillac Area Public Schools, on a proposed new social studies program for Cadillac schools, kindergarten through 12th grade. The new program focuses on the importance of concepts, the application of classroom-acquired knowledge to life situations, and inter-disciplinary approaches. According to Lape, the proposed program is centered on areas deemed most important by the Social Studies Curriculum Committee, which is comprised of parents and teachers from each grade and school in Cadillac. The 14-member body discovered that area social studies were based primarily on history and geography. The areas of philosophy, economics, sociology, religion, psychology, political science, and anthropology were often lacking a needed emphasis. A need to combine these areas with history and geography — an interdisciplinary approach — was listed as a major objective. “A student may have been required to learn all 50 sates, their capitols, and five products from each,” Lape explained. “The committee questioned the value of factual emphasis in relation to concept importance.” An outline of each grade’s program discovered much repetition. Lape said a student would study the pilgrims at Thanksgiving from kindergarten to sixth grade; so much factual emphasis may have lost the true historical significance on the event.
March 22, 1997
Some came looking for a forum for their art, others came with a desire to serve the community, and several held the dream that Cadillac would someday have a thriving center for the arts. What began last October as an informal gathering of local artists has become Cadillac Community Integrated Arts. And now the organization has a home at the former Naval Reserve building. It became official during a lease-signing Wednesday that involved Cadillac Mayor Ronald Blanchard, CCIA president Kerry Bowes, CCIA secretary/treasurer Leslie Koenig and city clerk Jan Nelson. “Putting this all together is truly going to be good for the city,” Blanchard said. The Cadillac City Council has been finalizing lease agreements so the group could move into the buying by April. The group now has auditorium space of 3,340 square feet and an adjoining office space of 225 square feet. “We should start being a presence there the second week of April,” Bowes said. “Right now we’re waiting for the city to finish its improvements.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.