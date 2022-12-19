Today in history: local clerk say vote-by-mail system could reduce costs, increase turnout

Dec. 19, 1922
Fear was expressed today for the recovery of Gust Johnson, who was seriously burned Monday at one of the plants of Cobbs and Mitchell. Mr. Johnson had occasion to enter the shavings bin, where the accumulation of wood chips is blown from the wood-working machinery in the mill. The man carried a lighted lantern, which is said to be against the practice at the plant. In some manner not known to officials of the company, the lantern ignited some of the shavings and in an instant the flames had enveloped Mr. Johnson. The engineer at the plant saw the flames, gave the alarm and assisted in rescuing the injured workman, while the blaze was extinguished. The fire did but little damage as the bin is constructed of brick with the possibility of fire recognized. The injured man was taken at once to Mercy Hospital where the seriousness of the burns was ascertained. The extent of the area of Mr. Johnson’s body that was burned caused his physician to state that today he can make no prediction as to the probable outcome.
Dec. 19, 1972
A proposed city budget for 1973 is to be presented Dec. 29 to the city commission in a special meeting at 4 p.m. Monday night, City Manager Donald Mason pointed out some of the problems he is facing in preparation of the budget. Many of these problems center around federal revenue sharing funds. Mason and City Clerk John H. Weed constitute the Board of Estimates charged with preparation of the annual budget. Mason said some of the areas of concern for him, complicated by the federal revenue sharing income, are rubbish and trash collection, a possible streets improvement project and police and fire departments. The city levies two mills for rubbish and trash collection and disposal. The city has been working toward eliminating the tax levy against property and changing to a direct billing method of paying for the operation, a plan which would increase the individual’s cost up to three times.
Dec. 19, 1997
A bill passed by the Michigan House of Representatives may give citizens the opportunity to vote by mail. The net effect may be increased voter turnouts and a savings in election costs to cities, townships and counties. Wexford County Clerk Elaine Richardson said a vote-by-mail system would likely increase local voter turnout. “I don’t think it would impact me as much as township officials,” she said. “My job is to distribute ballots to the township clerks. I’ve heard some rumblings about it, and it would increase voter turnout, naturally.” Cadillac city clerk Jan Nelson said she had heard positive things about a vote-by-mail program in Washington state. “It may cause some problems for the bigger cities, but I think for a city the size of Cadillac, it could handle it very well,” she said. “As far as the costs are concerned, it depends on how you run it, but it could mean a savings in terms of the number of election workers you have to hire.” Missaukee County Clerk Carolyn Flore said she sees the positive aspects of the vote-by-mail program but is concerned about preventing fraud with a mail-in system. “People are often busy and have one spouse taking care of a lot of things,” she said. “One spouse could fill out both ballots mailed to their home and simply have the other spouse sign it. I don’t mind them changing the procedure but I do have a concern with the potential for fraud.”
