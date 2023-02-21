Today in history: local construction firms victims of union violence

Feb. 21, 1933
A car driven by Lawrence Beaudoin of Grand Rapids, son of Mr. and Mrs. N. Beaudoin of this city, was badly damaged when it caught fire after striking a snow bank. Mr. Beaudoin was coming to Cadillac from Traverse City and the storm was so severe he was unable to see the road. The accident occurred east of Kingsley. A companion of Mr. Beaudoin who was in the car went to a farm house for a team of horses and during his absence the fire started, caused from the ignition of the alcohol in the radiator, when a connection broke. The car was taken to Kingsley. Mr. Beaudoin is a traveling salesman and was making his territory.
Feb. 21, 1973
One Cadillac area contractor has felt the sting of union venom, unleashed when the “hive” is threatened, but most others in the area indicate they have not had on-site problems yet this season. Murel Edinger, manager of the Associated Builders and Contractors office at Traverse City, today said, “We don’t know when these things are going to happen but we expect to have our hands full this year.” Saturday, hordes of men swarmed onto a Shell Oil Co. project site at Kalkaska, causing extensive damage and challenging police officers who tried to maintain control. Then the men switched their attentions to Roscommon where the Peter Schierbeek Construction Co. of McBain is involved in construction of a Gerrish-Higgins school building. On this site, Schierbeek equipment was damaged but the school building was not. A spokesman for Schierbeek today said an inventory of the loss was still underway and insurance adjustors were due on the site. Loss figures are anticipated within a day or two, he added. Robert DuVall of Cadillac is foreman on the Roscommon job. The firm’s spokesman said members of the construction crews were doing the cleanup and the project would be resumed as soon as possible. A spokesman for Novak Construction Co. of Cadillac told the Evening News today that firm’s crews were “pulled off” a job at Manistee recently when picketing was put up against them and union workers refused to cross the picket lines. Novak’s firm was asked to remove its crews for the “protection of the owner and the project,” the spokesman added. Negotiations are now underway between Novak and the general contractor, a Detroit firm, to settle the contract.
Feb. 21, 1998
They’re talking about it everywhere. Northern Michigan is facing growing violence. “These are growing pains, if you will,” Cadillac-Wexford Transit Authority Director Vance Edwards told the CWTA board at its regular monthly meeting. “Once violence starts, it sort of breeds itself.” Edwards later noted the transportation industry is more frequently exposed to violence than other types of businesses. Edwards said bus stations with hubs for intra- and inter-state service, such as the Cadillac depot, face a particular challenge. “We have a secured setting here,” he said of transit authority headquarters and bus depot on Webber Street and U.S. 131 on Cadillac’s north end. Bomb threats are still unusual in Cadillac, but they are taken very seriously. It is the same, he said, with personal threats.
