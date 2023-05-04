Today in history: local GOP leaders out to battle complacency

May 4, 1933
Ten percent of the amount due Wexford County from the Turner fund, for “poor” school districts, has been received and checks are being sent today by Gail Hamilton, county treasurer, to the city of Cadillac and the townships, the total of $2,792.32 being divided as follows: Boon $160.95, Cadillac $1,136.43, Cedar Creek $402.96, Cherry Grove $79.03, Clam Lake $4.34, Colfax $132.25, Greenwood $59.66, Hanover $249.11, Haring $36.69, Henderson $19.81, Selma $59.36, Slagle $47.81, South Branch $161.22, Springville $52.30, and Wexford $190.40. The balance due the several school districts will be sent as soon as the state releases the money to the county, the treasurer said.
May 4, 1973
Mr. and Mrs. Norbert Kerr of Manton plan to move into the custodian’s quarters of Kirtland Terrace in the near future and will take up the responsibilities of building custodian, Cadillac Housing Commission Executive Director Mrs. Willard Wilcox said. William Marsh, who has been custodian since the building opened in 1969, is resigning, effective June 8, to join the staff at Wexford-Missaukee Area Vocational Center. Kerr will work with Marsh for about two weeks before taking over full responsibility for the duties, Mrs. Wilcox said. Residents of the building were told of the change Thursday.
May 4, 1998
Gov. John Engler has set ambitious goals for a third term in office: eliminating welfare, making schools the best in the nation, further reducing taxes, taking full control of state prisons. He hopes to have a strong Republican majority in the state Legislature to accomplish them. However, Engler’s strength as a candidate may discourage voters who feel that their vote is like tossing a twig on a bonfire — that it simply isn’t needed. Therefore state Republican Party Chairwoman Betsy DeVos has targeted voter turnout as the principal focus of her efforts. “Complacency could become a real issue,” DeVos said. “It’s a compliment that people are talking about the governor and the White House in the same breath. It’s a sign of the quality of life he has brought to the state and how important it is we continue on the track he’s set forth. But he is running for governor.” DeVos, a Grand Rapids native, said her party has much more to accomplish in Michigan. “The governor’s first term was spent cleaning up the messes of the past,” she said. “Then a great deal of progress was made as necessary changes were implemented. The next term, with a Republican majority, will really move the state ahead.” DeVos spoke Monday at the Wexford County Republican Party Lincoln Day dinner at Bill Oliver’s Resort and Conference Center in Cadillac.
