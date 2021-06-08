June 8, 1921
The Ray E. Bostick Post of the American Legion went on record last evening as favoring the erection of a memorial monument to Joseph Guyton of Evart, first American to be killed in the World War. The Post favors the erection of such monument at Evart, instead of Lansing or Detroit, as has been proposed. Sen. Newberry has introduced a bill asking for an appropriation to build the monument, but an amendment was added by another senator that the memorial be erected in Detroit or Lansing, as a tribute to Michigan rather than the dead soldier's home town. Telegrams were sent to both senators and to the representative from this district, requesting that Evart's claims be recognized. The local Post also protested to the senators and congressmen on contemplated changes in the Sweet Bill, which would shorten the terms of men taking vocational training. It is the general consensus of opinion in Legion circles that any economies in government should be made in departments other than those affecting the welfare of the disabled soldier. A large number of state bonus applications were filled out last evening.
June 8, 1971
Despite a plea to delay, the Cadillac City Commission agreed Monday night to proceed with annexation of a proposed shopping center. Construction of the $600,000 shopping center is planned north of the city along N. Mitchell Street in Haring Township. The city agreed last month to extend water and sewer lines to the "four or five store" shopping center and commissioners voted to annex the site despite protests from Haring Township officials. William C. Fitt, president of the Wexford County Township Association, made a delayed plea in the form of a letter. Fitt referred to an "informal discussion between Cadillac city officials and the Haring Township Board in Meauwataka on May 24th" and said, "This writer would request that the Cadillac City Commission withhold the filing of an application for annexation with the State Boundaries Commission at this time." Fitt added, "One meeting has already been called for investigation of potentials bearing on the matter. A second point of discussion at the Meauwataka meeting is being researched and a report will be filed as soon as complete data is available. With this information, any decisions regarding action will be tempered by a broader outlook and the entire community will benefit." (The May 24 meeting was held at Fitt's home and was not attended by the news media. Fitt said the day after the meeting that a better understanding of problems facing Haring Township and Cadillac resulted. A recent sore point between the township and city was the proposed location of a landfill dump in the township by the city.) City Manager Donald Mason said he "in the process of filing" the annexation request. He said the paperwork would be completed today. Commissioners agreed to file Fitt's letter "for information."
June 8, 1996
A Cadillac team competes with 20 others from about 14 schools today in Grand Rapids to determine who built the best electric car. Actually, the winner at Berlin Raceway will likely be the one that most closely adapted their vehicle to the peculiarities of that track, said Vince Ursini. Ursini and Bill Schmid are engineers with Kysor of Cadillac who advise the team from the Wexford-Missaukee Career Technical Center in building their battery-powered vehicle. The competition is sort of a combination race and endurance test. The winner is the team that completes the most miles around a track in one hour. The rules: each car is powered by a maximum 64 pounds of batteries and must carry a driver weighing at least 180 pounds or add ballast to equal that amount. Various safety rules cover battery use and stopping distance and require a roll cage. "It's really a matter of managing the electrical power you have," Ursini said. "We weren't able to build a new car, so we made modifications to last year's." The CTC team is hoping for a good finish, but is working with less equipment and without a regular race track for testing, Ursini said. One final handicap is the schedule. The pit crew will be without several members — juniors who were scheduled to take the ACT exams today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.