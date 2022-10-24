Today in history: local man earns top prof honors

Oct. 24, 1932
The quota for the Cadillac Welfare Union has been set at $6,000 and the dates of the campaign for Nov. 1, 2, and 3, it was announced today by Roy Garvin, who is in charge of the drive. Temporary headquarters have been set up in the commission room of the City Hall and Mrs. Garvin, who is being assisted by Miss Inez Westman, began today the task of obtaining solicitors and preparing material for them to use. During the three days of the drive the welfare headquarters will be moved to the Chamber of Commerce office. This year there will be no military organization, no drive lieutenants or captains. The work will be handled entirely by Mr. Garvin and Miss Westman with the solicitors. Persons who have been selected to assist in the work are to be called by telephone the first part of this week and during the latter part those who consented to help will be called upon in person by Mr. Garvin. At that time he will give them full instructions as to what will be expected of them as well as the material needed.
Oct. 24, 1972
Mrs. Harriet Moulton, president, reported to the Woman’s Christian Temperance Union Tuesday afternoon that there are more than nine million problem drinkers in the United States. She said there are an estimated 230,000 alcoholics in Michigan of which only about one in 83 is receiving treatment. 33 per cent of all suicide subjects are alcoholics and 50 per cent of drivers involved in fatal automobile crashes are alcoholics, Mrs. Moulton said. 40 per cent of the problems brought before family court are attributed to alcoholics and 49 per cent of all police arrests are for alcohol-related offenses, she added. 50 per cent of all admissions to mental hospitals are sufferers of alcoholism, and from 10 to 25 per cent of all welfare families have an alcoholic member, she concluded. Mrs. Moulton reported on the WCTU State Convention which was held in September at Howell. Mrs. Bada Gran had devotions and read from Proverbs and parts of Psalm 91. A vocal solo by Mrs. Anna Johnson was entitled “My God and I,” and she was accompanied on the piano by Mrs. Myrtle Fulk. The WCTU went on record as being opposed to “liquor by the glass after 2 p.m. Sundays.” The group also voted to oppose the “reformed abortion bill.”
Oct. 24, 1997
Effective treatments will be found for Alzheimer’s disease, for Parkinson’s, Huntington’s and other diseases of the human brain. That’s what this year’s winner of the Michigan Professor of the Year Award from the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching said Thursday. “We’ll have tackled these problems within our lifetime,” said Gary Dunbar, a Cadillac native who became the first Central Michigan University professor to earn the honor. It carries a $1,000 cash prize from the Chrysler Foundation. The son of Lou and Betty Dunbar, of Cadillac, said that increased interest in brain research, along with technological advances, has advanced the search for meaning in the riddle that is the human brain. Dunbar cited two major breakthroughs — finding and cloning the gene and learning of the gene’s role in the disease mechanism — as having pointed researchers toward solutions. Huntington’s afflicts some 30,000 Americans. “We have a pretty good handle on what’s happening,” said the 48-year-old father of two. “Our research suggests that the disease gums up the nucleolus (the center part of the cell).” From a technological standpoint, Dunbar said nuclear-magnetic resonance imaging has enabled researchers to see brain functions and different areas of the brain perform different tasks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.