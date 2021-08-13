Aug. 13, 1921
August Findstrom, local milkman, has discontinued his route rather than comply with the requirements laid down for dairies by the state and city health laws. Notified by Manager George Johnston that the city would revoke his license if he did not put in a cement floor in his barn, sterilize his bottles and take other sanitary precautions, Findstrom dropped his business. It was said he had intended to quit next season anyway. No other dairyman has taken such a position to the present, and the city officials report no other difficulties in enforcing the milk ordinance. The story circulated by a rival milkman that E.E. Nelson had been forced to quit is not true, according to City Hall officials and Mr. Nelson.
Aug. 13, 1971
Although there have been numerous reports that petitions were to be circulated for a public vote on a Sunday liquor sales issue, no petitions had been secured up to today. City Clerk John Weed said his office has not had anyone in to secure petitions up to this morning. The Cadillac City Commission Monday night passed an ordinance that will permit sales of liquor on Sundays. A number of persons were at the commission meeting to protest the ordinance’s approval. After the meeting, it was indicated petitions would be secured by the opponents to circulate. If sufficient names are secured on petitions, the city will have to either rescind the Sunday liquor ordinance or place the matter before the voters for a public referendum.
Aug. 13, 1996
Wexford County is considering hiring a Cadillac architect to oversee the development of the proposed ice rink at the county’s civic arena. County board members leaned in the direction of hiring Pat Birtles of Birtles and Hagerman Architects to get the project off the ground at a work session on the subject. “We need leadership,” said John Wheat, county board chair. “We need someone to take this and run with it.” Board member Hu Toupin said many in the community support the ice rink project and are frustrated with the lack of action at the county level. He agreed with Wheat that the county has to hire a professional for the project. “I suggest that no one in this room has the experience to ride herd over this project,” Toupin told his fellow board members. Other board members said they preferred to hire an architect with specific ice rink building experience. The board is expected to officially consider the hiring of Birtles at its Aug. 21 meeting. The board also considered the funding sources for the proposed arena. Wheat said the board will consider at its Aug. 21 meeting the direct spending of $250,000 of county money on the project, and in addition, a line of credit of $500,000 for the project. The loan would likely be repaid with rink revenues, said Wheat. Another $250,000 of the estimated $1.3 million project is expected to come from private sources.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.