Oct. 9, 1919
Local officers have been instructed to watch for suspicious characters who may prove to be the robbers of the Traverse City bank messenger at Walton Junction Tuesday. The robbery, which is said to have all the earmarks of a big city job, was perpetrated at the lonely station of Walton where the G.R. and I. branches off to Traverse City. Oliver Williams, a railroad employee who resides in Traverse City, was relieved of $2,500 which was being sent from the First National Bank of Traverse City to the First State Bank of Buckley. Williams was attacked, beaten into insensibility, bound with hay wire, gagged, relieved of the money and locked in the freight house at Walton where he was found late in the afternoon by other trainmen. His only description of the men, when he regained consciousness, was that one was tall, the other of medium height. The money was sent by express passenger from Traverse City to Walton, where it was turned over to C.H. Lilley, the agent, who later turned it over to Williams to place on the Manistee train, to be left at Buckley. A short time later Williams was attacked.
Oct. 9, 1969
Members and supporters of the Christian Reformed Church are enthusiastic in their support of Gov. William Milliken’s parochiaid plan. Others, members of other religions whose children attend public schools and who are in business in the community, are a mite reluctant to make a comment for the record. Several local citizens Wednesday afternoon told an Evening News reporter that the topic was one of high interest in the community and varied reaction to the governor’s whole education reform plan was registered during a recent PTA meeting in the public schools. In Missaukee County, the Christian Reformed churches support four schools, three elementary grade buildings and a high school. Fred Westmaas, high school principal, said the board of education administers all four schools and has local control of policy. The schools hold membership in the National Union of Christian Churches but no policy is dictated from this organization. Westmaas said the Christian Schools’ approach to teaching is through a religious concept. He said if the schools would be forced to deviate from this approach, the board could not accept the state aid support and would attempt to continue to operate on locally raised funds.
Oct. 9, 1994
Hypertension Harmony was a thumping success in raising funds to combat heart disease. The Mercy Hospital benefit raised $18,847 — well above its goal. “We raised much more than we expected,‘ said Betty Klinker, one of the show’s organizers. “We felt if we could clear $12,000 we would be happy. “And, we had great audiences and they just raved about the show. People found out we have some real lovely voices in the area.‘ The show, she said, raised over half of the $35,000 needed to buy a cardiac scanner analysis system for the hospital. Although organized by the hospital auxiliary, Klinker said the success of the show was the result of the work of many local people. “Everyone was so wonderful giving of their time and money,‘ she said. “We had around 140 people, including the cast and crew and many other helpers that devoted a lot of time. We want to thank everyone in the community — including the audience — for all they did to make the show successful.‘
