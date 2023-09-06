Sept. 6, 1923
Mr. and Mrs. John Reiser, 417 Howard St., have had no word from their daughter, Irene, who is now in Japan as a Presbyterian missionary. The last letter from Miss Reiser was written from a city across the country from Tokio, but as their letter was written before the earthquake, the safety of the girl is uncertain. William Hirzel, formerly of Moorestown, a brother of Mrs. O.G. Chapman of Prospect Street, is in Tokio in the employ of the American Trading Co., a firm of exporters. No word has come from Mr. Hirzel since the Japanese catastrophe. A message received by relatives of Manistee tourists that they miraculously escaped death is the first word from any Western Michigan persons who were known to be in the Orient at the time of the earthquake and fire. As far as is known only one American lost list life in Tokio. He was W.T. Blume of the General Electric company, who was killed in the collapse of the company’s building.
Sept. 6, 1973
The “orderly development” of Wexford County roads for snowmobilers’ use highlighted topics discussed at the Wexford County Road Commission meeting Wednesday. A delegation of snowmobilers, headed by Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce Manager Bob Jones, attended the meeting to discuss possible posting of all or some county roads for snowmobile travel. While the road commission, by law, can open all county roads to snowmobilers, it was decided the Chamber will map out certain roads necessary to “orderly development” of a system utilizing county roads, according to Jones. He mentioned a possible network of trails linking Cadillac, Manton and Mesick. A law which took effect in January, 1973, permits snowmobilers to travel on the right-of-way of any county road designated for snowmobiles and posted with signs by the county road commission. The right-of-way is the unplowed portion on either side of a road, between the ditch and shoulder or extreme outside area. It is unlawful for a snowmobile to travel on any snow-plowed highway or shoulder. “The Chamber felt with the proper restrictions we are prepared to come up with money to help with signs and restricted hours,” Jones said.
Sept. 6, 1998
Police are calling the local murder of a San Diego woman “brutal,” but for investigative reasons couldn’t divulge any more details Friday about how that homicide took place. The woman’s body was found at the Edward C. Eckert rest area by a Michigan Department of Transportation worker Wednesday afternoon, police said. It was found behind the rest area in a wooded area that includes a small apple orchard. Although police have no definite suspects yet, they have been getting lots of tips from the community, according to Michigan State Police Sgt. Jeff Herweyer. “We have had all kinds of tips, but we’re not naming any particular person (as a suspect),” Herweyer said. “It appeared that (the murder) probably happened at the rest area.”
