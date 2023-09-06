Pictured is a clip from the Sept. 6, 1973 edition of the Cadillac Evening News. “Cadillac’s most popular reading spot is the Cadillac-Wexford Public Library. Fiction, poetry, science, history and art wait to be plucked from the shelves. But, authors and readers whose interests lean toward more casual pursuits can find some ‘literature’ under the bridge over the canal that connects lakes Cadillac and Mitchell. The graffiti is the combined work of tourists and residents alike. This child seems fascinated. Chances are the state highway department isn’t.”