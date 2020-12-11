Dec. 11, 1920
War fortunes of a new type have developed in Cadillac. Chunks of ore brought back from Russia by local soldiers which have been used as door weights, playthings for children or souvenirs soon tossed on the ash heap suddenly have been tucked away in downtown safes for they are raw platinum worth several hundred dollars an ounce. Nelson Nolf of Harrietta probably has the biggest find. He brought back several pounds of the glittering gray ore which resembles lead, although more shiny. He estimates that he will realize $18,000 on his pieces, most of which are being held in the Nelson-Beckman Co., safe here. Pure platinum is worth about $200 an ounce and this grade of ore is being bought for $150 an ounce, the soldier boys say. One of the boys from Marion sent in a piece of ore picked up in the same locality as the Nolf find. It was about the size of a wheat kernel and he received $6.50 for it. The assaying office told him it was metal of A-1 quality. Fred Brower of the Nelson-Beckman Co., served with Nolf in the 339th Infantry. The men went to Camp Custer together and eventually sailed with the 85th Division. The 339th Infantry was sent to Archangel. The Wexford men were in Company L. one of the first units to be evacuated. Archangel is about 35 miles up the Divina River. These troops were sent down the river about 25 miles to a little saw mill town called Economy Point. Here they cleared a space for drilling and it was while leveling off the parade ground for the evacuation camp that the soldiers discovered this ore. Nolf carried his several pounds of funny dirt all the way home, much to the amusement of some of his companions. He had been back many months before he became convinced that it was of value on reading stories of other Russian service men who had brought back platinum ore of great value. The pieces he had brought back were scattered around his yard where the children had played with them but he believes he has recovered most of them. A Cadillac service man living on River Street had a piece of the ore which was used as a door weight this summer. Every time the door banged on it dust worth more than gold was jarred off.
Dec. 11, 1970
"U.S. 131 is the shortest most economical route to northern and northwestern Michigan and should have priority for completion," according to Robert Ransom, president of the U.S. 131 Area Development Association. Ransom's comment came on the heels of an announcement by the State Highway commission that projects on certain portions of the highway had been advanced by two years. He said the Association is not completely satisfied by the Commission's announcement since it did not advance the schedule on the section between M-46 near Howard City and M-20 at Big Rapids. Ransom agrees with the Highway Commission's statement that this is the most seriously deficient section of existing U.S. 131. He quoted 1969 statistics from the Michigan Department of State Highways for the 30-mile stretch of the highway from M-46 to U.S. 10 at Reed City, listing 416 reportable traffic crashes, 177 injuries and six deaths. Ransom and one other member of the Association took the 30-mile drive earlier this year and counted 871 driving hazards. At 60 mph, the driver would encounter one of these hazards every two seconds. These hazards include yellow lines, hills, curves, intersections, driveway exits and any other interference which hampers the driver's clear visibility ahead. The Association will have to move more vigorously for a one-highway concept and completion of U.S. 131 before money is spent on any other north-south highway in West Michigan, Ransom said. Although there have been citizens' groups concerned with U.S. 131 development off and on over several years, Ransom said there has been no "strenuous" organization and it wasn't until the attitude of people in northern Michigan could be assessed that a strong position could be taken. Ransom, T. Walter Kelly and Gordon Huizenga, all of the Association, are to meet Thursday afternoon in Lansing with Gov. William Milliken to discuss the highway situation.
Dec. 11, 1995
An armed woman held Reed City Police and State Police at bay for nearly five hours Sunday threatening to kill herself and shoot at officers. Reed City Police Chief William Riemersma said city police and State Police from the Reed City post responded to a call of an altercation and threatened suicided at a residence on Chestnut Street in Reed City. Police arrived on the scene about 4:40 p.m. "On arrival officers were confronted by a female with a shotgun threatening to kill herself and also shoot at officers," Riemersma said. "At that time officers backed off." Additional support was called in from Reed City Police and the State Police. Phone contact was established with the 35-year-old woman. "She came out a couple of times and waved the gun around, threatening to shoot at officers then went back in," Riemersma said. "After she was talked out the last time officers physically restrained her and took the subject into custody. No shots were fired and no one was hurt." She was taken to the Osceola County Jail for evaluation and transportation for medical attention was expected. It is not known if criminal charges will be filed. Police were on the scene for nearly five hours.
