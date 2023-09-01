Sept. 1, 1923
Norman Paquette today took up his duties as chief of police, succeeding Ernie W. Harris, who resigned. The change came rather suddenly and was a surprise to the new chief, as he had not anticipated that the place would be open until Oct. 15. In fact he had not formally applied but had told city officials he would accept if it was offered to him. The City Commission met at the request of Manager George Johnston last night. The appointment of a police chief lies with the city manager but he said he desired to appoint the man the commissioners picked. Three names were submitted and the city fathers decided Mr. Paquette was the best qualified candidate. He accepted when notified this morning of his appointment and was on duty today, clothed with full authority. A former deputy and under sheriff, Mr. Paquette is not untried in such work. He has given no particular thought to any reorganization of the work of the department as yet, he said today, and contemplated no changes at this time in the personnel. Ex-Chief Harris was not in the city today, as he was called suddenly to Clare by the serious illness of a brother-in-law. He asked to have his resignation made effective last night, desiring to be relieved of his duties at once. Some 15 years of service on the police department of Cadillac has been given by Mr. Harris and it is thought that he will continue in a similar line of work. During the past year or two there has been considerable criticism of the police department, however, and the resignation was not entirely unexpected, although it came quicker than anticipated.
Sept. 1, 1973
If you should be zipping through Reed City at a good clip, and suddenly spot a police car, don’t expect to get off free. Chances are, it’s too late ... you’re on radar. The Reed City Police Department currently is testing an item called a “Speedgun,” and it’s plucking off a good many heavy-footed drivers, according to Police Chief Phil Rathbun. “We definitely have a problem with speeders in this town,” he said, “and it’s not just the out-of-staters or ‘those’ teenagers who are causing it either. And the violators are not just doing their thing out there on (U.S.) 131, but on Upton, Franklin, Church, Higbee and other side streets as well.” The department has joined Evart and Farwell police and the Osceola and Lake county sheriff’s departments in testing the radar equipment for a 30-day period, and officials like the results. “We’re not out there trying to empty ticket pads, but deter violators. You’d be surprised how just seeing that unit aimed over the dashboard at a car will slow a driver down,” Rathbun remarked.
Sept. 1, 1998
The ship may have sunk but there is still a flood of demand for the movie “Titanic.” Popularity for the Oscar-winning movie hasn’t hit an iceberg yet. Industry analysts say when “Titanic” hits sales racks today, demand is likely to drive movie sales beyond the 17 million achieved by “Jurassic Park,” the current best-selling live action video. Karen Tarket, who works at Subway on 1445 North Mitchell St., said she reserved a copy of the video at the end of July and will pick it up today. “I saw it five times before,” she said. “I like the love story and the almost-reality of the entire movie.” Tarket said one woman came in and didn’t have a copy on layaway. The woman was told the orders will be backlogged for six months to a year. Wendy Ross, manager of Horizon Video at 610 South Mitchell St., said a lot of people have been calling ahead of time to reserve the video for rental. She said they can’t reserve videos for sale but will hold copies for customers. “We had inquires months ago,” Ross said. “I think it will top the best-seller lists. It seems to be what everyone is looking for and asking for.” The store has 60 copies of the movie for rent and 24 for sale. Rentals are $2.50 and the individual copes for sale are $19.99.
