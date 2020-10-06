Oct. 6, 1970
A hotly contested zoning change, launching an engineering study for a sewer system expansion, parades and a bonding issue for streets improvements all drew support Monday night from the Cadillac City Commission. On a 4-1 vote, the commission granted approval to Kenneth Uptegraft's third request for a zoning change for 14 acres of land he owns on the south shore of Lake Cadillac at the end of Holly Road. Uptegraft intends to build a multiple dwelling complex on the land, a plan which has drawn strong objection from neighboring property owners since it was first announced.
Oct. 6, 1995
Six of eight people approached on the street thought that O.J. Simpson would be found guilty of murder. The Cadillac Evening News conducted informal downtown interviews hours after the Los Angeles jury's verdict setting Simpson free was announced. "I think it's outlandish," Cadillac resident Bill Snider said. "It's just legalized murder." Mary Franke, also of Cadillac, said she "wasn't real pleased" with the jury's decision. "I think he's guilty, but I knew he'd walk," she said. Money, status and the threat of a riot breaking out influenced the jury's decision, some locals said. "I think he did it," said Jesse Huff of Cadillac. "Money and status helped him out of it." Curtis Rexford, another Cadillac resident, also thought Simpson was guilty. "If you have enough money, you can go free," he said. Lake City resident Ruth Offenbacher said she was disappointed in the decision. The verdict took her husband, John Offenbacher, by surprise. "It was so quick," he said. "But anything can happen with a trial like that." Meanwhile, O.J. Simpson remains a hero for Cadillac teens Matt Smith and Donald Jones. "He's not guilty," Smith said. "I knew that from the start. He wouldn't kill anybody."
