Feb. 14, 1922
The North Mitchell Street district is stirred up over the application of E.L. Brigham and L.J. Swiger to erect a frame building for a blacksmith shop there. Nearly 50 residents have petitioned the city commission against granting the request. The firm recently came here from Paris and claims to have offered to sell the property for just what it had invested to those residents who declare the shop will be a nuisance and hurt their property values. The firm claims one of the petitioner’s home sets on their lot. The petitions assert the district is a residence one and the blacksmiths say the main street is a proper location for business places. The location is outside the fire limits, it developed at the consideration last evening. The matter was referred to General Manager George Johnston for arbitration. The sympathy of a majority of the commission evidently was with the petitioners. The question of what paving is to be used on Chapin Street was brought up by the filing of a petition circulated by E.F. Sawyer. This carried the names of 14 as favoring cement, one either brick or cement and five for brick. Two taxpayers on that street who spoke for brick at the public hearing were not on the petition and Mayor James Johnston announced the matter would be brought to their attention before any action was taken. It is anticipated that this matter will be threshed out at the special commission meeting to frame the budget next Monday night. Nothing has been heard from the brick-cement concrete debate among Bremer Street residents.
Feb. 14, 1972
An orderly agenda was ignored this morning by the Wexford County Board of Commissioners and various items were discussed without formal action on any. These included a suggestion by Commissioner Donald White that the people be allowed to cast an advisory vote on prohibiting doe hunting in Wexford County. It has been advised by other counties’ officials that ordinances, resolutions and advisory votes be forwarded to the governor’s office to call his attention to Northern Michigan residents’ majority objection to anterless deer hunting. Commissioner Harry McNitt said similar votes in the Upper Peninsula indicated as much as 3-1 and 10-1 objection to doe hunting, but no action had been taken by the Department of Natural Resources. The matter was turned over to the agricultural committee for consideration and recommendation.
