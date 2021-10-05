Oct. 5, 1921
Dorothy Miller Duckwitz of New York, Cadillac woman, rapidly becoming one of America’s best known native concert pianists, undergoes what some people would call a severe and rigorous method of getting in shape for a concert season. Mrs. Duckwitz, who is to play at the Presbyterian Church next Monday evening is still “locked up” in her summer home in the pine woods at Neahtawanta. She has been there all summer. She is there every summer. Here she works — works from the time she gets up — which is very early — until breakfast. Then works from breakfast time to lunch time. In the afternoon she works. After dinner at night she works some more. And here is a secret. During the hot weather she keeps up this astonishing grind of practice by working in a wet bathing suit. Just comes right in from the lake and starts in at the piano — and then hurries from the piano right into the lake. Professional teachers and concert directors in New York where Mrs. Duckwitz has done much of her studying say that she is the hardest working artist in America. This week she appears at a recital in Traverse City. From there she comes to Cadillac, and leaves thereafter on an extended concert tour, going direct to Chicago thence to Boston, and other Eastern points where she has been secluded to appear by her agent, E.G. Joubet of New York City. Music lovers of Cadillac who as yet have not secured their tickets for the recital should get them as early this week as possible.
Oct. 5, 1971
Loitering in downtown Reed City was discussed Monday by members of the Reed City Council. Councilman Lewis Milejcak mentioned numerous complaints of teenagers loitering in the downtown area. City Attorney Dic Cooper said the city of Big Rapids had drawn up an ordinance on undesirable gatherers and wanted to know if council would like him to get a copy of the ordinance and it would be discussed further at the next meeting. Hospital Board minutes were read, including a request that the city consider removing snow from the hospital parking lot this winter. It was recommended that J. Henry Irwin, hospital administrator, contact Glenn Thomas of the Miller Airport and David Pullen of Hersey to see what their prices would be for this service, because they will need heavier equipment than the city owns. It will be discussed at the next meeting.
Oct. 5, 1996
The Lincoln Elementary School staff hopes to curb student violence and classroom disruptions via recess games, after-school programs and an in-school focus room. That formula may sound unique but principal Ava Langdon said the equation makes common sense. “The students will be able to take the life strategies learned in the classroom out to the playground and home with them,” she said. Thanks to a grant obtained by Wexford County’s MSU Extension Office, Lincoln has been able to “Respect and Protect,” using the resources of Kurt Soltman, a Volunteer in Service to America worker. VISTA has teamed with MSU Extension to train and send workers to 13 Michigan counties this school year to design violence prevention skills. Each county designs a program to suit local needs and Lincoln was chosen as a pilot within Cadillac’s school district because of its low-income population. “When we first started this, we decided we could do a little bit for a lot of places or a lot of work in one place,” said Soltman, a recent MSU graduate. “So we decided to focus on Lincoln, at least for this year.” When students are reprimanded, Soltman then meets them in the school’s focus room to discuss problems. “We process what happened, go over any rules that have been broken. It’s a one-on-one session that deals with life skills,” Soltman said. Langdon said the focus room, which replaces the old-fashioned “sit in the principal’s office method,” uses positive reinforcement and feedback. But the majority of Soltman’s time is spent on the playground teaching fair-play skills, conflict resolution and cooperation. He’s looking for volunteers to help at recess or after-school programs. Although in its initial stages Langdon is pleased with the program’s progress. “We’ve found that when working on cooperative learning in the classroom, it’s not always carried out to the playground,” she said. “Now we’re on our way to a more effective school with students who are in a safe and orderly environment.”
