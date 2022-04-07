April 7, 1922
A request has been made by the Chamber of Commerce for a new and modern bridge to replace the old and partially worn out long bridge over the “big cove” on Lake Cadillac. The proposition for a new bridge has the sanction of the county highway commissioners and C.M. Ziegler, district highway engineer of the state department, has promised to give all the assistance possible through his office. The request for the bridge was initiated by C.R. Smith, secretary of the Chamber of Commerce at Grand Rapids recently when Mr. Smith was having lunch with F.E. Rogers, state highway commissioner. During an informal conversation Mr. Smith asked Mr. Rogers how to get a new bridge built and Mr. Rogers replied that the state built all the bridges, culverts and drain systems along state highways without expense to the counties. Upon returning home Mr. Smith obtained an application blank and had it approved by the county road commission. He then submitted the application to the district engineer who started the request through official channels. It is hoped the new bridge can be built at the same time the pavement is being laid on Poplar and Granite streets as the road will be closed anyway and all the work can be finished at the same time. The south boulevard will be closed the greater part of the summer and the time is propitious for a new bridge. The present wooden bridge has been condemned for heavy loads and while the Benson road was being travelled the trucks and teams were forced to detour through the city and take the north boulevard which was several miles farther for the haul. Heavily loaded trucks cross the bridge at the risk of serious injury and the possibility of damage suits. The bridge is scarcely wide enough for two cars to pass easily and the railing is a flimsy barrier to a careless driver. The last fatality at the bridge would not have occurred had the bridge been of concrete and had a strong enough railing. Wexford County has to pay its proportion of the state bond issue for trunk line improvement and should receive as great share of these improvements as is necessary, argues Mr. Smith in support of his contention that a new bridge is desirable.
April 7, 1972
Zoning changes for two multiple dwelling projects are to be considered Monday night by the Cadillac Planning Commission. A request has been filed for a change in zoning on Sunnyside Drive to permit construction of a condominium. Developer is Twin Lakes Realty Co. A request was submitted this week for a change in zoning on South Street at Holly Road of about two acres to pave the way for purchase of the property as a site for a low income housing project. The low income project would be sponsored by Cadillac Housing Commission and would provide 50 dwelling units, not necessarily all on the single site, a CHC official said. The project would be financed by federal funds authorized through Housing and Urban Development (HUD). A program reservation, guaranteeing funds, has been received, the spokesman added. The 50 units would be built on a one-and-two story plan and the estimated project cost is $750,000. Various sites are being sought for the project and options are to be taken, the CHC spokesman said. Housing Commission officials figure the first residents will move in before the summer of 1973.
April 7, 1997
They discussed it, but still know little about it. Cadillac council members introduced a preliminary purchase agreement Monday with a Farmington Hills developer who plans several retail stores on South Street. Cadillac owns a small parcel at that location and city manager Pete Stalker listed the selling price at $10,700. Final approval is expected after a May 5 public hearing but only if the property owner discloses his plans. The anonymous developer is represented by Kent Butler, of Ludwig and Karas Inc., a Farmington Hills real estate agency. Butler said an announcement regarding which businesses are coming into Cadillac is expected by early May. Future development forced Cadillac Area Public Schools administrative offices and senior citizens center to move to the former Naval Reserve building, on Chestnut Street. City officials are certain the proposed development would complement businesses already on that corridor, including Carter’s, Rite Aid and Ponderosa. “We still don’t have the information about what the use is, just that it is appropriate for that site,” Stalker said.
