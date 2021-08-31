Aug. 31, 1921
Arrangements were made today by the attraction committee of the Northern District Fair for the participation of the Hoxeyville Rural Agricultural Band in the program of Wexford County’s Free School Day at the District Fair. The Hoxeyville band has recently been provided with new uniforms and new instruments and with its full band membership claims a place high on the list of Michigan’s best school bands. D.C. Shreve, bandmaster of the organization, was a student at Purdue University and later was a pupil of A.F. Weldon of Chicago. It is expected that the Rural Agricultural Band will lead the parade of the schools on free school day and that its participation in the entertainment features of that day will lend to the entire program a distinctive spirit and will be an unusual feature of enjoyment.
Aug. 31, 1971
The City Commission in a special meeting Monday night added three resolutions to the Nov. 2 general election ballot. They include: an amendment to the city charter to authorize sale of bonds to finance special assessment projects in the city; creation of a nine-man city charter revision commission, and study and possible revision of the 1913 charter; and an ordinance to allow sale of liquor after 2 p.m. on Sundays in certain establishments. City Manager Don Mason said the special assessments amendment was necessary because Cadillac’s charter does not meet present day state law and court opinion, which makes it difficult to sell bonds. In particular, the charter fails to meet two conditions: It does not provide for a public hearing regarding confirmation of assessment roll, and there is no requirement for notification by mail. An attempt to finance a proposed quarter of a million dollar extension of city sewer mains in the Holly Road area brought the problem to light recently. Mason said it was evidently the first time since 1913 that the city had attempted to levy special assessments on an individual district. Most other city projects have been handled by general obligation bonds which involved the entire city, he explained.
Aug. 31, 1996
The south of the border fast food restaurant — Taco Bell — opened its new Cadillac site Tuesday south of Cadillac’s border at M-115 and Mackinaw Trail. Taco Bell opened in tandem with a 24-hour Quick Sav. “We’ll be serving the Taco Bell Express menu, the most popular items of the larger Taco Bells,” said Patrick Priebe, food service director. “This is the upcoming scene when Taco Bell is located in a convenience store location. We’ve hired local personnel and we expect to serve local customers, developing regulars, as well as those traveling through. Since we’re Cadillac’s newest business, just opened, we ask the customers to be patient as we get fully oriented.” As customers have come to expect from Taco Bell, the doctor is colorful with the upbeat decor. Quick Sav will cater to truckers by offering a small lounge area with recliner chairs, said Julie Powell, who is the general manager for both business areas. Quick Sav offers fast-pick-up grocery and snack needs and items such as novelties and gifts, in addition to newspapers and magazines.
