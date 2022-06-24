June 24, 1922
Highway construction projects are well under way in this district this season. Cadillac is interested principally in the Mackinaw Trail, which was completed between Grand Rapids and this city for this year. By fall there will be fine gravel stretches all the way from Indiana line to Alba, in Antrim County. Construction crews now are working north of Manton, northeast of Fife Lake, south of Kalkaska and between that point and Mancelona, completing all of the bad stretches from Cadillac to Alba. On north, the rest of the way to Mackinaw City, the Trail will be completed by the autumn of 1923, it is said. Cadillac also is interested in the building through Walton Junction on the short route to Traverse City. Grading operations for getting over the sand trails there now are under way and by fall there will be a fine road there. The Walton route still is recommended for the Traverse drive by the district highway office here. Not only is Sherman tore up with construction there, which calls for a detour over Glengary hill, but there now is a detour of a little more than four miles east of Mesick on M-42. This is sand trail but in good condition. The Boon, Harrietta and Yuma route to Mesick makes it easy to avoid this 4-mile detour. The washout between Mesick and Yuma of last weekend has been repaired but the bridge west of Mesick still is out and the Hoxeyville and Wellston road is suggested for Manistee tourists. M-13, the Mackinaw Trail, is fine south to Grand Rapids. To the north there still are three detours in Kalkaska County. The bridge over the Muskegon River on the Houghton Lake road, M-14 east of Lake City, is out. Tourists are urged to detour at Merritt, south three miles to the Butterfield centerline, then east to Porter ranch and north to Reedsburg.
June 24, 1972
The city will finance a portion of a water and sewer extension project into Haring Township because of line size limitations in the original agreement with developers of a shopping center. Monday night, Cadillac City Commission accepted a bid on the project to extend the services to a Woodward Development Corp. shopping center site north of the Northern District Fairgrounds. In his report, City Manager Donald Mason estimated the total project cost at $165,826.16 with Woodward to pay $82,141.11 and the city to pay the balance. In the original agreement in which the city agreed to furnish the services, it was stipulated that the project for which Woodward would pay would provide eight inch sanitary sewer lines and 12-inch water mains. In the project as bid, and for which the contract was awarded to Benchley and Yager Inc. of Beaverton, 18-inch sewer lines and 16-inch water lines will be installed. Mason said the larger lines were stipulated in the specifications to provide adequate capacity for possible addition of more users. He said the development needs the 12-inch water line to provide capacity for a sprinkler system in the structure. The larger lines would make it possible for future extension of the services to Boon Road if necessary, Mason added.
June 24, 1997
Some backroom dealing in Lansing may decide if drivers will have to continue to take back roads to avoid U.S. 131 congestion in Cadillac. An extra $200 million to fix Michigan roads was approved last week by the state House. The money was approved as the House approved four more budget bills for the fiscal year, starting Oct. 1. However, at least half of the money was targeted for the current construction season. The bill now goes to the House-Senate conference committee to try to resolve the differences that exist between the House version and the Senate version, which passed last month. Gary Henderson, administrative assistant for Sen. George McManus, said the state is a ways off from deciding on bypass funding. “Keep in mind that this is just the second step in a long process,” said Henderson. “The bill still has to go to conference, and the governor also has a transportation bill floating around. We still have a long way to go.” But, Henderson said, the Cadillac bypass is a top priority for Sen. McManus, and other state officials. “The bypass is in the Senate version,” he said. “We have also been given assurances from officials at MDOT and the Senate majority leader that the Cadillac bypass would appear in the final version. The bypass is a top priority for Sen. McManus.” The cost of constructing the 9.2 mile Cadillac bypass is currently estimated at $77 million, MDOT board member Bob Andrews said recently.
