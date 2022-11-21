Today in history: Mackinaw Trail is poorest in months

Nov. 21, 1922
If the numeral “13” is an omen of ill luck and possible disaster, then the Mackinaw Trail from Cadillac to Big Rapids is most appropriately designated. The road is in the worst condition it has been since there was any pretense of improving it, say motorists who have traveled the highway since motor cars became widely used. The road in places is much worse than before it was improved as gravel full of chuck holes is rougher than dirt roads. Between Cadillac and Benson’s the road is like a washboard. Waves like a lake in the wind make corrugations in the road that chatter an automobile like a baby’s rattle, loosening bolts, causing squeaks and endangering the occupants. Almost all the way to Reed City the gravel is disposed in these waveline serrations and on the entire journey from Cadillac to Big Rapids there are but few miles of road that is maintained. If the Trail is not repaired before the tourist traffic next summer, it is freely predicted that tourists will be so sore by the time they get to Cadillac that they will bite the natives and will return to their homes over the West Michigan Pike rather than repeat their vibrating trip over “M-13.” The Trail north of Cadillac to Manton also is dangerous. There are more curves and precipices on this road than on any stretch of similar length in the state and not one of these dangerous chasms is protected by a guard rail. In many places the road has an abrupt right-angle curve with high bank to obscure the view around the corner and with a 30-foot straight embankment at the curve so a motorist who failed to make the turn would hurdle off into space like a flying squirrel. Cars for the Manton run should be equipped with gilders instead of fenders. One tourist, returning late from the north, said: “The symbol of the Mackinaw Trail is a fish. The application is obvious. Make your own joke.”
Nov. 21, 1997
Rite Aid Pharmacy’s relocation project won’t start until early spring. Plans call for relocation of the store next to Carter’s Food Center at 604 S. Mitchell to the next block, which is defined by Mitchell, South, Aspen and Cottage streets. All buildings presently on that block — including the central office building of Cadillac Area Public Schools and the Cadillac Senior Center and a commercial building housing Superior Hair Designs and rental housing units — will be demolished to make way for Rite Aid.
Although all buildings and other vacant properties in the block have been purchased by the Farmington Hills development firm of Ludvig and Karas Corp., people are still living and working at those buildings. “It was recorded there were seven properties in the block. I can’t tell the total price without checking the documents, but there were no bargains at all,” said developer Richard Ludwig. “Two or three tenants in the residential building are still living there. The hair salon and CAPS also won’t move until January. So we’ll probably be able to demolish those buildings in February or March. We are not in a hurry. We will start construction in spring, right after demolition. The store will probably open in late August or early September.” According to the plan, the new store will be a 11,000-square-foot facility with drive-through pharmacy windows as well as an expanded pharmacy counter, a service department for photos, copy and mail, and an expanded convenience food section.
