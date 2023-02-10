Today in history: major film 'Wilderness Journey' has link to Cadillac

Feb. 10, 1933
Relief from the cold wave which began here Tuesday is forecast by Saturday night with a temporary break in the low temperatures tonight. The mercury registered eight below zero at its coldest point last night and rose to three below at eight o’clock this morning, continuing its rise until it had gone above zero, for the first time since Wednesday. Cadillac has experienced four below zero nights in a row and all day Thursday the temperature remained below. The snow on the ground, measured at midnight, was 8.6 inches. A rising wind this forenoon made the weather seem colder than it really was. This storm struck Manistee before reaching Cadillac as a school official, calling from that city with a request for that basketball game scheduled for tonight be postponed, said it was as stormy as yesterday. This was early this forenoon, when lack of wind had left Cadillac fairly comfortable. While several gatherings were postponed because of the weather a surprisingly good attendance was reported at some of the meetings which were held. City mail carriers made their routes as usual but the rural mailmen were unable to complete theirs but went in as far as they could from each end. The stages which carry mail came in all right but trains were a little late, according to J.L. Miller, assistant postmaster. State roads were reported open in this division this morning. Ear muffs were seen and sometimes caused envy to be expressed by men who had frosted ears. Coat collars were turned high, fur caps and warm mittens brought out of storage. Stores reported more interest in long underwear and heavy hosiery. Soup bones, always favorites during cold snaps, were in demand at markets and restaurants found their noon meals especially well patronized by snow or stormbound downtown workers.
Feb. 10, 1973
When a Cadillac couple loaded up their van in 1948 and headed for Alaska with an armful of kids and a year’s supply of food, they didn’t expect any members of the family would get into the movie business. Fishing was on their minds. But the grandson of that couple is the star of the movie “Wilderness Journey,” now showing at the Lyric Theatre, in Cadillac. Tony Williams, 12 years old when the movie was filmed in 1968, is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Williams of Haines, Alaska. Mrs. Williams is the former Suzanne Hepler, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Harold Hepler, one-time Cadillac residents. According to Mrs. Marshall Cooley of Cadillac, former neighbor of the Heplers, the family moved to Cadillac from Mio in the early 1940s. The Heplers loaded their seven children, including Suzanne, into the 8 x 21 foot made-over furniture van and left Aug. 15, 1948, for Ketchikan, an Alaskan island. Another couple, Mr. and Mrs. Hansel Hebert and three children also made the journey, in a 16 x 8 foot truck. The families headed through the Straits of Mackinac, along U.S. 2, through Montana and Canada to reach Haines, Alaska, where a ferry worker strike prevented a 314-mile trek to Ketchikan. They never made that 314 mile sprint, but settled in Haines, where a bustling fishing business met needs of both families. It was also where daughter Suzanne met, and later married, Thomas Williams. Their son, Tony, is star of the movie. The movie was originally named “The Boy and the Kush-ti-ka,” which is a legendary demon of Alaskan folklore. The film deals with a boy’s search for his father, and the dangers he encounters along the way, both natural and those supposedly related to the kush-ti-ka. Production of the movie, handled by Chuck Keen of Juneau, was said to have cost $1 million. It was “the state’s first Alaskan-produced, Alaskan-financed, Alaskan-acted full-length movie,” according to New Alaskan.
