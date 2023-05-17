Today in history: Malleable Iron Co. boosts wages

May 17, 1933
The Cadillac Malleable Iron Co. has declared in general 10% increase in wages, thereby taking the lead in this community in responding to the swing of the business pendulum toward the other side of the arc. “Business during the past few months has shown a sustained increase with prospects of acceleration during the summer and fall months,” said Mr. Teetor, “and in view of this fact and in keeping our pledge to our employees we have found it possible to advance wages 10% and will give further increases as conditions warrant, as it is our intention to give our workers the first benefits of better conditions for only in that way can they assist other businesses to better times.” Mr. Teetor was reluctant to give an interview regarding this increase, as he said he didn’t want the impression to get abroad that his company was “wallowing in profits” now that it was trying to get credit for returning to the workmen something that had been previously taken from them. “We have had to make frequent and drastic cuts since the depression began,” he said, “and our scale has fallen below what we know is a fair wage, but it was either cut to the minimum or cease operating and the interests of all were best considered by paying what we could and continuing our plant.” Mr. Teetor said the morale in his plant was excellent and had shown an increase since the wage boost.
May 17, 1973
Eighteen area youths were arrested today in a coordinated series of raids on residences in Wexford, Missaukee and Osceola counties and were to appear this afternoon in 84th District Court on charges of delivery of narcotics. Michigan State Police, Cadillac City Police and Wexford County Sheriff’s Department set up eight teams to make the early morning arrests. Investigation leading to the arrests was coordinated by Sheriff Robert Hill who started this particular probe early in February. Hill said much of the work done was financed with funds contributed by concerned citizens of Cadillac and Mesick. Purchases made to substantiate the charges against the young men were made with these funds. Hill said all expenditures in his budget must be accounted for and this is not possible in a drug investigation. All those arrested today range in age from 16 to 23 years of age and each was picked up at a location separate from any other arrest. Narcotics involved in the charges include phencyclidine (PCP), LSD, marijuana, methaqualone, strawberry mescaline (THC), and methamehetamine. Sheriff Hill did not list a dollar value on the narcotics confiscated in today’s effort.
May 17, 1998
Age doesn’t matter in friendship. Certainly not to Heather Vossardet, fifth grader at Franklin Elementary School. Some of her greatest moments in life happen during the time she spends with Mary Hang, 10th grader at Cooley Alternative School. “Mary is my best friend,” Heather said. “I hadn’t had such a great friend in my whole life, who helps me, teaches me and cares for me.” Heather and Mary are one of 12 pairs in the Cooley-Franklin youth partner and mentoring program. The two and others have been paired for the last month. “It has been going great,” said Cooley teacher Mike McLaurin. “My students can’t wait to visit Franklin. They love spending time with kids.” The program was initiated by Jill Ashworth, Franklin principal. She wanted to offer opportunities for her children to have young role models in one-on-one relationships. For Cooley students, the partner program could offer chances to develop leadership skills and self-esteem. In the program high schoolers from 10-12th grade are matched with children between second and fifth grade. Every Tuesday and Thursday, Cooley students visit Franklin around noon. They eat lunch and play together following recess. After recess, they help their partner/kid with reading and math.
