Sept. 29, 1922
The malleable iron foundry is ready for operations which will commence as soon as fuel arrives. Coal for the annealing ovens has been shipped and is due any day now. Machinery was limbered up at the important new metal plant Thursday afternoon and today Manager R.J. Teeter began producing some moulds by hand. All motor driven equipment now is ready to operate and the moulding machines have been received or are enroute here. These will be set up next week. Meanwhile, as soon as the coal comes a fire will be started for burning in the furnace bottom and the plant then will take off a heat of castings and mould by hand. Some 25 employees now are at the new plant and Manager Teeter said this force would increase gradually to 100 as the business developed. There is a good demand for castings now but it fell off some during the coal strike and just now the supply is about equal in the market. The buying will increase steadily in the next few months, it is said. The erection of the plant has been exceptionally fortunate. Some 300 tones of steel were shipped in and that erection proved so fine a job that the same firm obtained the work at the big new Sault Ste. Marie operation which local lumber interests are erecting there. Practically all the construction work was done locally and most of the materials outside the steel were obtained here. The local construction work, without the services of contracts, proved a most economical and satisfactory method and Manager Teetor’s accomplishment has brought hearty commendation from the other officials of the company. It was fall, Oct. 15, that ground was broken for the malleable foundry but only the foundations were put in before winter. On March 13 construction started in earnest and the schedule has been carried out, calling for a heat late this month or early next. If coal comes in time, the plant will start this month, probably Saturday. The new malleable plant does not depend on coal for fuel but for the oven process a particular type of coal is essential. The foundry is absolutely independent for its fuel, the novel power plant of the new industry operating entirely on the waste gas from the blast furnace of the charcoal iron company which it adjoins. Thus the new plant converts fuel which heretofore has been blown off in the air into useful energy. No change in the boilers, etc., was necessary for this innovation, which makes an important saving in operating expense. The mere addition of an engine and generator was all that was needed. The current is 60 cycle, three phase instead of the 30 cycle furnished by the power company here. The new plant also has a unique method of heating, piping exhaust steam from the iron plant by an underground pipe system. Striking an abundant and excellent supply of water at a depth of 60 feet, the plant also has its own pumping system.
Sept. 29, 1972
Lightning hit and destroyed a barn and its contents west of Buckley on the county line road, but storm damage Thursday night in the Cadillac area was minimal. The barn, containing hay and farm machinery, was located on the old Frank Cotton farm at VanStee and County Line Roads, now owned by a man from Cassopolis. James Breithaupt of the adjoining farm saw the blaze and reported it to the Buckley Volunteer Fire Dept. which was joined in the fire fight by the Grand Traverse unit at Interlochen. The hay, corn planter and other equipment in the barn were owned by Earnest Cook. Total value of the loss approaches $16,000, it was reported. Lights were lost for brief periods in the Cadillac area during the storm and 1.19 inches of precipitation was recorded, according to an official weather report. Although some transformer and line fuses were blown in the area, there were no lines down, District Engineer M.D. Porter for Consumer Power reported.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.