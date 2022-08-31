Aug. 31, 1922
The Malleable Iron Foundry is progressing most satisfactorily, Manager R.J. Teeter said today. Present plans call for taking off the first heat late in September, the original schedule of the big new industry out Haring Street. Everything has moved along smoothly and nothing has transpired to interrupt the fine construction progress which has been made. The power plant, when is next the iron furnace will be done next week. It will be a fortnight or three weeks before the first annealing oven, the only one needed for starting the plant, is completed. All other essential machinery and equipment has been installed. A fuel supply is the only factor which is worrying the management of the new industry here. They have had plenty of offers of fuel but don’t know what the situation will be several weeks from now. A certain quality of coal is needed for the ovens, fuel for power being the exhaust gases from the next door furnaces and exhaust steam from the same plant being used for heating the buildings.
Aug. 31, 1972
The Cadillac Area Public Schools Board of Education should know by its Sept. 11 meeting whether it will be authorized to officially propose construction of a new community high school under the state’s seven-mill limitation plan. CAPS Supt. William D. Smith said today he had requested notification by that date when presenting the preliminary application to the state Dept. of Education Wednesday. Smith, after reviewing the application with school legal consultants, presented it to Richard Kelley of the state Dept. of Education in Lansing Wednesday. He indicated Kelley was enthusiastic about the application and did not indicate any particular problems blocking approval, and was particularly impressed with curriculum additions and lack of frills in the building. If the CAPS board receives approval, Sept. 11 it will reaffirm a resolution approved Monday night to put a $5.5 million bond issue on the Nov. 7 ballot to erect, furnish and equip a new high school, construct and equip an outdoor physical education facility and improve and develop the building site. Next step, according to Smith, would be sending a letter of official notification to the election board. Smith said Sept. 18 was the final date for placing an issue on the ballot.
Aug. 31, 1997
Paul McMullen is looking nervously forward to feeling some pain Monday. McMullen, from Cadillac, has been sidelined since early spring after cutting off a portion of two of his toes while mowing his lawn. The accident came less than a year after he competed in the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta and just before he was to compete in the World Games. Cadillac saw the birth of his career and it may also see its rebirth. He will run his first race since the injury during the Cadillac Labor Day Run. “I am a little nervous, but I will be more nervous the morning of the race,” McMullen said. “Whenever you experience pain you get nervous. I am not concerned whether I do well or not. I am not worried about confidence. I’m worried about the pain I will feel. It doesn’t feel very good when you are out of shape. Everything is going to ache again, but it is kind of a good feeling. You can see improvement over a period of time and that’s encouraging.” Doctors have told McMullen to not rush his comeback. He lost part of his second and third toes and broke his big toe.clamphere@cadillacnews.com
