Nov. 6, 1919
Joseph Clark, of near Yuma, was arraigned late Wednesday afternoon in Wexford County Circuit Court for whipping Russell Walker, the 9-year-old ward from the State Public School at Coldwater. Clark pleaded guilty and Judge Lamb took the case under advisement. The court set Saturday at 2 p.m. as the time for imposing sentence. The Walker boy was this week taken to Owosso by a furniture manufacturer who has three children of his own. There he will be given a proper home and he will be removed from proximity to the man he fears. The case, one of the most brutal and revolting in the annals of Wexford County, aroused interest all over Michigan and resulted in the new home for this boy. Clark, motoring to the Northern District Fair at Cadillac with his family, left the little boy at home alone. When it became dark, Russell, afraid to stay alone, ran to a neighbor’s home where he was given shelter that night. When the boy returned the next day, he said Clark took him to the barn, stripped him of his clothing and tying him to a post with a halter, whipped him with a heavy mule whip. Sheriff Christoffersen was summoned by neighbors and took the boy away. The lad that day was again left at home with a cold lunch to do the chores and hoe corn while the Clarks motored over in Manistee County on a berry-picking picnic. That evening Christofferson took Clark in custody and the prisoner whistled and sang all the way to Cadillac. The pictures which the officers had taken of Clark’s victim were not needed at the trial owing to the plea of guilty. They showed cruel bruises and cuts, even on the little arms that had tried to ward off the blows. Some of the cuts were not yet healed when the officers got the body and none had been given medical attention.
Nov. 6, 1969
Cadillac school officials today issued an appeal to parents and other citizens of the school district for help in reducing the large cost of replacing broken windows in the city’s school buildings. During the past year, Supt. William Smith reported, it has cost the Cadillac Area Public Schools more than $3,000 to replace glass broken by vandals. Parents are being asked to discuss the problem with their children in an attempt to convince them to refrain from causing the unnecessary loss of money that could better be used for education. Other citizens are being asked to immediately call police or school officials if they see damage being done to windows or other school property. Parents are also being warned that damage done by their children is the responsibility of parents, who may be charged the cost of repairs.
Nov. 6, 1994
Warrants will probably be issued next week for four 16-year-old juveniles and a 17-year-old adult suspected of a weeklong vandalism spree in Missaukee County, State Police said. Thousands of dollars in property damage resulted from incidents between Oct. 24-30, a release from the Missaukee County Sheriff Department stated. A BB gun, a sledgehammer, a baseball bat and a knife were used to damage about 18 mailboxes, and a municipal building, the release stated. Sheriff deputies and State Police troopers are gathering information and evidence to allow the Missaukee County prosecutor to bring charges. Trooper Arthur Seaman of the State Police post in Cadillac said that process should be completed by the middle of the week.
