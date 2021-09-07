Sept. 7, 1996
The last rites for the late Charles E. Haynes were held at the home, 216 East Cass Street, Monday afternoon, the services being conducted by the Rev. A.W. Johnstone of the Presbyterian Church. The funeral was attended by a large gathering of the friends and relatives from out-of-town who paid their last respects to the memory of Mr. Haynes. A beautiful and sincere tribune to the late Charles E. Haynes comes from the pen of Dr. A.W. Johnstone, who had known and loved Mr. Haynes for many years. Mr. Johnstone says: “His sufferings are ended, and they have been long and trying. He met them bravely and at times he seemed almost to have conquered. Though his will was unyielding, the physical forces gradually were giving away; and the end came as a quiet, falling asleep. It was a relief to him, for he had come to the conclusion that the end was approaching. He will long be remembered by a great host of friends as a kindly, natural man, unspoiled and unconcerned about the small things in social customs. A sincere man, who wished all well, and never wholly outgrew his boyhood in the enjoyment of life. He has filled his place in public life without any desire of being conspicuous, but in a manner that secured the respect of his associates, because of his approval of the things that made for human betterment. He belonged to the generation of men who laid the foundation of our community, and these men have built so well that an honorable task is committed by them to the generation that is rapidly stepping into their place. The cherished memory of those who have been with us will help us, who yet remain, to go forward with more faith and courage to possible attainments. Charles E. Haynes, big, kindly, constant, laughing fellowman, will long be remembered as one who ever helped along the way of life and who gladly did his part.”
Sept. 6, 1971
Think you could take a round trip from Cadillac to Seattle, Washington for $150? G. James Link, 25, of 32 Road, Cadillac, did it. Link rode a bicycle to Seattle and hitchhiked back to Cadillac. He left Cadillac June 21 and arrived by bike in Seattle nine weeks later. It took him only eight days “thumbing” to make it back to his home town, Sept. 2. “It was something I wanted to do. I started out to see the beauty of the land but it was the people who were the highlight of it all,” Link said. “I expected to get some guff from people but it was the exact opposite. You would really be surprised. A number of people would invite me home for dinner or put me up for the night. I would recommend it to anybody able to make such a trip. You get to see so many different parts of the country you wouldn’t see in a car. And the people ... it was fantastic. I spent two days riding with the same New York family.” Link will return to Central Michigan University in January as a junior. He said he had always wanted to take such a trip and finally got everything just right to do it in June. Link climbed Mt. Rainier and other mountains while traveling through Colorado. “My dad was all for the idea, probably because he wished he could have done it. But my mother was a little hesitant about the whole thing. I still would recommend the trip to anybody who can do it. It’s the people.”
Sept. 7, 1996
At least eight former clients claim a local therapist brainwashed them into believing they were molested. The clients in three separate lawsuits seek more than $100 million in damages. The suits could be dismissed. In Big rapids, 49th Circuit Judge Lawrence Root had been expected to decided whether the private agency the therapist worked for is shielded from the lawsuits, just as are juvenile court judges and Family Independent Agency. But Root postponed his decision pending a possible Michigan Supreme Court ruling on a similar case that could extend governmental immunity to private child-care agencies operating under state or court authority. Root said he hoped to know next week whether the Supreme Court will take up the case. “If it’s a year or two away, I’ll go ahead and make a decision and let the chips fall where they may,” Root said. David Ritchie, the Ypsilanti lawyer representing the former clients, said the case should not apply to his lawsuits. He argued that the therapist was acting “beyond the scope of his authority” by allegedly coercing girls into believing they were sexually abused by their parents. The eight children were found to be abused and neglected by Children’s Protective Services workers and sent to live in foster homes. The therapist told Ritchie in a deposition recently that he doesn’t talk to children about sexual abuse unless some mention of it is already in the record. But several people involved in the lawsuits — including clients, parents and former workers — said he pushed the issue. “I went into foster care and I was told bluntly by (the therapist) that I was molested, that it was just that ‘I was in denial,’” said one of the former clients. “That’s all I heard. Finally, after two years, I threw up my hands and said, ‘OK, I believe what you want.’”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.