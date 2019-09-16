Sept. 16, 1919
The Cadillac Evening News is installing the latest model of linotype machine this week. The operation, requiring the tearing of a hole in the side of the building to get the big machine inside, has demoralized the office routine temporarily, making the editions unusually late for the last few nights. When the new machine is in operation, however, the improvement will be marked in the quality of paper which can be published.
Sept. 16, 1969
Rev. Eugene B. Furr appeared in 84th District Court today to pay a $100 fine and $25 court costs, court officials said. Rev. Furr made no indication of his intention to appeal a jury verdict of last Thursday which found him guilty of a charge of making a fictitious report of the commission of a crime. The verdict came at the end of a day’s court session during which testimony was taken from police officers and laboratory experts to determine that a shot reportedly fired at Rev. Furr in his home July 7 had come from a rifle owned by Furr. He was given until Monday to pay the fine and costs or file bond for an appeal but the court was closed Monday due to illness, it was reported.
Sept. 16, 1994
Convicted murderer William Douglas Bartell was to leave the Wexford County Jail this morning in the custody of State Police, heading back to federal custody and making room for one more prisoner in the crowded local jail. Bartell, 44, was sentenced to 20-40 years in prison for a 1993 murder in Clam Lake Township. He will first complete a federal prison sentence on a firearms violation. Bartell, formerly of Clare, was convicted of murdering Charles Aaron Isler, 34, after a drug dispute at the former headquarters of the Devil’s Disciples motorcycle club on Mackinaw Trail. Bartell was defiant entering and leaving the courtroom, making obscene gestures at reporters. But when given the chance to speak during his sentencing hearing, Bartell said only, “I have nothing to say.‘ The body was found in March, hidden in a shallow grave southeast of Cadillac. Bartell was formerly charged with open murder on June 28. Bartell pleaded no contest to second degree murder in a plea bargain on Aug. 24, and a plea agreement called for a sentence of 20-40 years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.