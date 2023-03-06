Today in history: maneuvers shatter Sunday calm

March 6, 1933
A total of 2,762 men were employed on state highway work in the two residences which compose the division containing 25 counties in Northern Michigan, according to a report just compiled for period of Feb. 16 to Feb. 28. Division of groups was as follows: road and bridge construction on federal emergency program, 128 men, 33 trucks; road and bridge construction not on federal emergency program, 87 men and four trucks; regular road and bridge maintenance, 522 men and 96 trucks; RFC improvements, 2,025 men and 40 trucks. Seven teams also were used in the work.
March 6, 1973
Residents along West Division Street and west of the National Guard Armory on Haynes Street were somewhat shaken Sunday morning when MNG rolling stock rumbled along the street but officials at the Armory assured the populace they were not under invasion. Two tanks, a couple of trucks and smaller vehicles moved along the roadway in what turned out to be a common, everyday occurrence for many car owners. But the Army-style equipment has a somewhat different effect on one’s reaction and questions were raised. One of the tanks wouldn’t start and the men were using the towing method in an effort to get the engine to turn over. No success. If the tank had started, it would have been returned to the Armory parking lot and used in gunnery practice, a spokesman for the unit said today. Otherwise, the Cadillac unit was involved in a normal weekend drill.
March 6, 1998
Firefighters quickly extinguished a second-story blaze at the home of a local pastor. Pastor Dave McMahon, his wife, Karen, and two children escaped the blaze at 313 South Simons. The fire began in a bedroom shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday. A family dog died in the blaze. “The fire itself was contained in the bedroom; there was some smoke and heat damage to other rooms upstairs and minor water damage downstairs,” said Cadillac City Fire Department Fire Marshal Pat Foster. The cause of the blaze was accidental and started in a youth’s bedroom, Foster said. Firefighters arrived on the scene in less than four minutes following receipt of the call.
