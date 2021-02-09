Feb. 9, 1931
The first 1931 snow carnival in Northern Michigan and the third annual affair of its kind in Cadillac was staged here Saturday and Sunday. To all appearances Cadillac has its share of winter sports devotees and winter sports fans if the number of persons, both young and old, who turned out for the carnival parade and program Saturday afternoon in the teeth of a bitter southeast wind is any indication. From Mitchell Street where dog races and the parade led off activities to the toboggan hill where the coronation of the winter queen, tobogganing, coasting, snowshoeing and skiing events took place and finally to the Lincoln rink where a grand march and skating brought the afternoon's program to a close, carloads of enthusiastic citizens followed to watch and approve. At the top of the toboggan hill where the parade wound up, Dr. J.F. Carrow, general chairman of the carnival, introduced Senator Albert J. Engel of Lake City who crowned Miss Virginia Beggs snow queen of the Cadillac region in full view of hundreds of her loyal subjects. Before placing the crown on Queen Virginia's head Senator Engel congratulated Cadillac on its possession of natural facilities for winter sports, its beautiful country and its beautiful girls. Following her coronation Queen Virginia thanked her subjects for their loyal support and expressed the hope that they would all enjoy the two-day program. Then doffing her pretty gold crown and donning her warm green tam which matched her costume, the queen with her escorts, Miss Jayne Wagner and Miss Josephine Carrow, officially opened tobogganing for the afternoon by taking the first ride. Seventy five miles an hour, the greatest speed of the season, was achieved on the toboggan slide this weekend, according to one of the tobogganers. Sunday the largest crowd in history was on the skating rink. No accidents were reported during the carnival.
Feb. 9, 1971
By a 4-3 vote, Manton City commissioners voted Monday night to amend an ordinance pertaining to tavern hours. The proposed amendment to the city ordinance will be open to public hearing at the next meeting of the commissioners. Commissioners Ted Johnston, Donald Larson, Al Stockwell and Lyle Kibbe voted in favor of the proposal. The amendment would allow taverns to stay open until 2 a.m. weekdays and from noon Sunday until 2 a.m. Monday if adopted. The proposal came after long discussion by the commissioners and the presentation of petitions by two contrasting factions. Rev. Roger Herlein of Colfax Community Church presented a petition signed by 122 taxpayers and 25 non-taxpayers opposing the extension of tavern hours and the operation of the business on Sunday. They said their petitions were backed by the Manton Ministerial Society. Terry Williams, owner of Kelly's Tavern in Manton, presented another petition, which listed 182 names. His petition was not broken down as to taxpayers, but he said it was mainly to get public opinion from area people who use the businesses. Kibbe was for the amendment. He said "We're putting them (people who drink) on the highways if we don't. If we close the taverns at midnight those who frequent taverns will find someplace else to go if there is someplace else to go. At 2 a.m. they go home." Rev. Herlein said, "Would you help a man who wants to drown himself by building a bridge?" Other taverns in the area are open until 2 a.m. and on Sunday, Johnston said, "Wide-open laws on operation of taverns in other communities nearby has not made a great degree of conflict between those who indulge and those who abstain." Rev. Hilliard was worried about the moral influence the matter will have on the young people. "We degrade young people for using drugs, but we will vote to keep the liquor stores open longer. How can you deal with young people's problems if you let this happen?" After the discussion, Kibbe moved to amend the city ordinance to comply with the state restrictions on hours of operation in taverns. Now, the commissioners may adopt the change at their next meeting.
Feb. 1996
Playing the part of a motorcycle-riding grandfather just seemed to be the perfect acting job for Cadillac native Carl Rauch. "The unusual is not unusual for me," Rauch said. "Roads," a movie produced by Tom Sura, has "Doc" Rauch playing the part of the main character's grandfather. "Billy Rousseau," played by Jed Sura, is sent to spend time with his grandfather, played by Rauch, after getting out of jail. The two then take a motorcycle trip along the Oregon Trail. But how did a retired doctor get a part playing a sick, motorcycle-riding grandfather? "I've known Tom for a good many years, he knows of some of my experience in college with plays," Rauch said. "He decided I was the man for the part. I enjoyed it, but it really was a lot of work." Rauch said work on the movie prevented him from spending much time at his home on Lake Mitchell in Cadillac. He and his wife Martha spend about half the year in Cadillac and the other half at their Florida home on the Sante Fe River in Fort White. "It disrupted my whole summer," Rauch said. The acting gave Rauch a new appreciation of the hard work that goes into making movies. "We would shoot a scene over and over and over again," he said. "One day we were on the set for 19 hours, but we were up the next day doing the same thing. In the movie "Doc Rousseau" and "Billy" are headed to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Though the movie features motorcycles, it isn't a "scum-bum" film, Rauch said. "Roads," which is being distributed by Sura's Eagle Eye Motion Picture Productions, will be shown out west and in Asia. Rauch did not know if the picture will be shown in Cadillac.
