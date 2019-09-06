Sept. 6, 1919
Miss Gadys Harger, of Manton, will leave her home this fall and will go to China as a missionary under the direction of the Board of Foreign Missions of the M.E. Church. Miss Harger will go to Boston for a branch meeting of the board and a month’s course in Chinese customs and ways about Oct. 1. She expects to sail for China from San Fransisco Nov. 1. Miss Harger will be one of a band of 10, three of whom were her classmates at Albion College. She will be located for a while at Changtuin eastern China and after learning the language will teach in one of the missions. Miss Harger is a sister of Mrs. Flora Williams and is well known in the city.
Sept. 6, 1969
Blacktopping projects in the county are nearing completion, Superintendent Karl Schutte told the Wexford County Road Commission Thursday afternoon. A project to surface several streets in the village of Boon, in cooperation with Boon Township, has been done and a primary road south of Boon to M-55 is now being surfaced, Schutte said. Projects scheduled to be done in the next few weeks include a portion of the McBain Road, east of U.S. 131, near the Missaukee County line where an intersection was improved and two miles of Boon Road east of the Clam River to the county line. The commissioners gave their approval to a cooperative plan with the Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce to provide county maps printed in conjunction with a four-color brochure used by the chamber. The chamber’s board of directors is slated to meet at 4 p.m. Monday to discuss its part of the project. The road commissioners authorized payment of $16,879.58 in general accounts and $16,928.61 in payrolls.
Sept. 6, 1994
The Missaukee County Sheriff’s Department continues to investigate an accident that sent a Lake City area teenager to the hospital with severe leg injuries. Police say the accident occurred about 2:10 p.m. Saturday when the teenage girl was riding on the hood of a car driven by a 15-year-old Lake City girl on Richards Road in Norwich Township. The vehicle was also occupied by three other teenage girls, police said. As the vehicle was heading down a small hill, the driver applied the brakes, and the person on the hood then slid off the vehicle and was run over, police said. The victim was transported by Missaukee County EMS personnel to Mercy Hospital in Cadillac, suffering from severe leg injuries, police said. Her condition was unknown Monday. The accident remains under investigation. The incident is expected to be referred to the Missaukee County prosecutor for determination of whether or not charges should be filed in the case.
