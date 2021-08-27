Aug. 27, 1921
Have you been bitten by the new mosquito yet? Large, red welts that burn and itch severely are the emblems of the Irritated Order of Culex Victims who have been stung by the latest Entomology entry. The new mosquito is of heroic dimensions, having a physique of proportions similar to a humming bird. The animal is of habits nocturnal and works while you sleep. Maybe the bugs are jealous of the success of the typhoid clinic and are starting a little inoculation of their own and the mosquitos so far have triumphed as their sting is much more painful than the sting of the hypo needle in the hand of the doctor. The four common types of mosquito are Culex, the species most familiar, the Anopheles, Psorophora and Stegomyia, each of which have certain characteristics and are virulent in differing degrees. The latest arrivals seem to be a larger insect than any of the better-known species and effects from the bites are of longer duration and more painful. Doctors who have treated faces and hands bitten by the new mosquito report a certain amount of infection in the bites.
Aug. 27, 1971
The city of Manton may have its own Historical Museum within a month, after three years of planning by a local woman’s club. The Manton Philathea Club with about 50 members, began the plans three years ago as a city improvement project. They were given permission by the city to use the former Waterworks Building to house the relics they would collect. For about two years they have been holding money-making projects to earn enough to buy paneling to finish off the inside of the cement block building. This week, with help from members of the Manton Chamber of Commerce and volunteer fire department, they started paneling the building at a special work bee. Work could be completed within another week by the men in their spare time, it was reported. Hopefully, the club will be able to move the antiques and the old items into the building and open it for inspection Labor Day. “Time is running short, and there’s a lot of work left to be done,” said Mrs. Hessel Shotwell, a club member. She said besides the paneling that the club would probably want to seal the cement floor before moving things in. As city librarian, Mrs. Shotwell has collected some items at the Manton Public Library. “We just don’t have room to store any more of them here, but we have a lot of other things promised to us when the museum opens,” she said. Old books, quilts and furniture are among a few of the small items to be displayed. One of the largest items will be an old horse-drawn funeral wagon to be loaned by Mrs. Rose Bostick in behalf of her late husband Gerald. Referred to as Black Maria, the hearse was purchased by the Bosticks from the late John Muche of Manton, when the Bosticks took over his funeral home 25 years ago, Mrs. Bostick said. She said she wasn’t sure how old the vehicle is. Winona Uithol will donate a handmade wooden doll carriage to the exhibit. There are many more items planned for entry. Small items will be displayed in three old merchant display cases from the former Korn Store, also donated by the Bosticks.
Aug. 27, 1996
Big city infrastructure is putting a strain on small-town politics in Haring Township. Township officials appear to have found a method of lowering soaring water rates brought about with development of a $1.2 million Department of Public Works water tower. But they also acknowledge the ways of the past are over due to rapid development in the township bordering Cadillac on the north. “You’re living in an area that’s developing and we’re going to have to have water, sewer, schools, just to list a few things,” township supervisor Carl Fagerman told about 30 noisy citizens complaining about water bills pegged at 61 cents per 100 gallons. “It’s not going to be cheap. This is a fact of life.” The township board concluded a rambling, two-hour discussion with a motion to spend $19,000 from a water fund to help retire debt on revenue bonds sold to finance construction of the elevated tower. DPW Director Gary Fuller now will formulate a resolution to be presented at a Sept. 4 public meeting. The motion, which passed unanimously 5-0, will lower rates some, but it was clear from public comment, the financial pains of the city infrastructure development won’t be easy accepted.
