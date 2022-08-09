Aug. 9, 1972
The Manton Centennial Committee has received unanimous commemoration from the Michigan Legislature in a resolution co-sponsored by Sen. Jack Toepp and Rep. Michael Dively. The commemorative certificate, citing Manton history and events planned for the Aug. 30 through Sept. 4 celebration, was recently presented to Mayor Ransom Harris in copies to Manton Centennial Queen Mrs. Everette (Alyce) Harrison and members of her court. The certificate reads: “The history of Manton began when Erza Harger, George Manton, and William Mears became the first settlers in the area. Mr. Harger purchased the first 20 acres and erected the first building on the Manton townsite in 1872. Manton and Mears each erected a store building in the same plat during the summer and fall 1872. The following year a hotel and a sawmill were erected. The first school was also established in 1873, taught Mrs. O.J. Golden. The certificate continued to cite Manton’s history, saying “The village made rapid progress during the next two to three years due to the establishment of regular train service on the G.R. and I. railroad, and when the logging and lumbering era came to an end, agriculture took over with potato growing, grain farming, and dairy farming as principal enterprises. This period declined after World War II. Then with agricultural subsides and influence of the soil Conservation District, practices for conserving the fertility of the soil were introduced. Tree panting, part of which resulted in Christmas tree plantations and the harvesting of pulpwood increased.” The resolution, printed in red and black on white paper, further read “With the decline of farming, many farmers have found employment in the industries of neighboring Cadillac. Recently, and industrial park was initiated in Manton, with three new industries providing work for many local citizens.”
Aug. 9, 1997
The settlement of the last court case resulting from Cadillac’s spring alcohol stint has pleased neither the prosecutor nor defendant. Two minors, under the guidance of Cadillac City Police, attempted to purchase alcohol at nine Cadillac stores on April 4. Ron’s Beverage Dock was one of four stores to sell alcohol. The 19-year-old clerk who sold the alcohol to the minor said she pleaded guilty only after she learned the charge would be reduced to a civil infraction, equivalent to a speeding ticket from a misdemeanor. She said selling of beer was a simple mistake, compounded by the minor apparently lying to her. Stephen King, who served as special prosecutor for the city on the case, said the clerk’s version is simply not true. “The minors were trained not to lie. If they were asked their age, they were to respond with their true age, 19 or 20,” said King. “Even if she misread the date, she should not have missed ‘under 21’ on the license. It says right on the license of a minor ‘under 21.’” The clerk said that in her experience the “under 21” printed on a license does not guarantee a person is under 21. “I worked at Ron’s for two years and was a bartender, and there were plenty of people over 21 that had ‘under 21’ on their licenses,” she said. “You can renew your license by mail. I know people who are 22-23 and still have that on their licenses.” She said that all things considered it was better in the long run to plead guilty to the lesser charge than continue to fight her case.
