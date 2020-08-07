Aug. 7, 1920
Ed Bridson was bound over to the September term of Circuit Court today on a charge of carrying concealed weapons. Bail was fixed in the sum of $2,000. Bridson is the Manton farmer who held up his employer, Steven Siddall, at the point of a loaded revolver and made Siddall sign a check for wages claimed to be due, after Bridson had been discharged by Siddall. The offense occurred Aug. 2. The testimony at the examination in Recorder's Court today showed that Siddall had no license to carry a gun and that he was carrying a loaded revolver on the streets of Manton the day of his arrest by Deputy James E. Truman. Bridson's own testimony was sufficient to cause him to be bound over to the higher court. The defendant is not very alert mentally and was confused over the legal terminology at the hearing. The testimony of Bridson was that he had been discharged and when he asked for a settlement, was told by Siddall that there was no money coming to him. He demanded pay at the rate of $4 a day, amounting to $168 and at the point of a gun forced Mr. Siddall to make out a check, which was taken to the Manton bank. Mrs. Siddall went with Bridson to Manton and while in the village Siddall caused the arrest of Bridson on the concealed weapon charge. Bridson did not cash the check. Siddall was reported to have said that he hired Bridson for $40 a month and gave him household furnishings to more than the value of his services.
Aug. 7, 1970
Approval has been given by Mercy Hospital officials for a kidney machine to be operated by the hospital if enough Betty Crocker coupons are collected locally to obtain it. Cadillac Jaycee Auxiliary representatives, who have spearheaded the project to purchase a kidney machine either for the hospital or for the Michigan Kidney Foundation's (MKF) "loan closet," met recently with hospital officials to determine how to proceed with the effort. In hospitals, a kidney machine can be used as a backup for emergency problems such as suicide overdose, childbirth shock, poisoning, severe burns or other accident cases, in addition to use for chronic kidney disease patients, officials said. However, the cost of operation for a hospital kidney machine has been estimated between $10,000 and $15,000 per year. A kidney machine in a Wayne County Hospital was reported to have 16 patients using it regularly, and officials had to turn away people from as far away as Baltimore, Maryland, MKF officials told the local group. Mrs. Jerome Slack, standing chairman of the local Betty Crocker coupon drive, said the Jaycees will intensify efforts toward collection of 600,000 coupons by the January 1971 deadline. Many more coupons have been contributed since the last count of about 200,000 Mrs. Slack said. A meeting is scheduled for Monday night to tally those received to date. New collection boxes are being made to replace others in area business places which have been misplaced or worn out, she said. Tentative plans are being made for an evening drive to pick up coupons in the city and for a downtown back sale in September. Mrs. Slack noted that many people are not aware the coupons are included in many products as well as cake mixes. Some restaurants in the area which purchase products carrying coupons have also contributed, she said. Persons with coupons are also requested to take notice of the collection boxes to which they contributed. Several boxes for the same kind of coupons have been placed in the city to purchase a heart machine for Munson Medical Center at Traverse City.
Aug. 7, 1995
Opponents of zoning in Lake Township got off to a vocal and organized start last week. This week, another group is gathering support for the plan. "Bad things happen when good people do nothing," said Glenna Maneke, a supporter of zoning. "We are talking to people and making them aware that a few people are going to dictate what happens in the township if we sit back." While several people expressed similar complaints at a planning commission public hearing last week, only two people spoke in support of a plan to zone Lake Township. Lake Township, the most populated in Missaukee County, extends east of the Wexford County line to M-66. Houghton Lake Road is the north boundary and Cadillac Road — known as Old-55 — is the southern boundary. The township contains all but the east shore of Lake Missaukee, Sapphire and Crooked Lakes. The Clam River runs through seven sections of the township.
