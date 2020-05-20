May 20, 1970
Manton, Marion and six other townships and cities will be issued final pollution abatement orders at the next meeting of the Michigan Water Resources Commission scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, the Commission said Monday. Frank Vining of the Water Resources Commission office at Cadillac said this is the first legal step taken in regards to Marion and Manton. He added that the abatement orders include dates that pollution control must be accomplished, and if the two cities fail to improve sewage systems within the allotted time, they can be taken to court. The abatement order to be issued to Manton, where a lagoon sewage system is being considered, says construction plans must be submitted by July 1, 1971, contracts must be awarded by Nov. 1, 1971, and construction must be completed by Dec. 1, 1971, Vining said. A Manton official said he was informed of these dates at a meeting with the Water Resources Commission a month ago at Traverse City. He added that preliminary engineering plans prepared two years ago are now being updated. Vining said the abatement order should put Manton on a higher priority list for loans and grants for the sewage system. The Manton official said funds were expected from the Economic Development Administration because of an industrial plant now being built on the northeast edge of town. The abatement order to be issued to Marion, which has individual sewage systems for each home, says that polluting systems must be disconnected by Nov. 1, 1971, according to Vining, who added that some raw sewage is now flowing into the Middle Branch River. A Marion official said there are probably "half a dozen" places now causing some pollution. He added that 99% of the homes in Marion have either septic tanks or tile field sewage systems.
May 20, 1995
The Lake County Sheriff's Department is investigating unknown shots in central Lake County. Shots were fired at an unknown target at an undisclosed location north of Baldwin. The incident was reported about 9 p.m. Friday, a dispatcher said. No injuries were known late Friday night, the dispatcher said. Deputies remained on the scene early this morning.
