Aug. 12, 1922
Joseph D. Widgren today filed a suit against the township of Springville for $20,000 damages. On May 28, last, the local grocer went over the edge of the Glengary hill grade, suffering critical injuries. It was a day or two before physicians would permit his removal to this city and he then was in Mercy Hospital for a long time. He only recently was removed to his home. In the bill filed by Attorney A.W. Penney, the injuries of Wedgren are recited in detail. Six broken and fractured ribs, a broken left collar bone, a punctured left lung and a deformed and weakened spine are the major items. In addition to the badly staved up chest it is set forth that the victim suffered several cuts, lacerations and hearings of the right arm, left leg, face and body. Professional services of physicians are entered at $1,000 in the petition filed in Circuit Court, which will be entered on the September calendar. Mr. Widgren still suffers greatly, the plaintiff’s papers set forth.
Aug. 12, 1972
Missaukee County Sheriff Hartley Davis Jr. has been selected to appear in the publication “1972 Community Leaders of America.” The book is published annually to recognize citizens who have contributed to the life of their community, state or nation through professional, community or civic activities. Copies of the publication are placed in the Library of Congress each year and are distributed to college, university and public libraries. Missaukee Sheriff since 1966, Davis defeated Michael Guest in a Republican primary run-off Tuesday. There is no Democratic opposition to Davis on the November ballot.
Aug. 12, 1997
The people of Manton made it clear they want their city police chief and city administrator to stay on the job. Alan Muma responded he will consider rescinding his resignation and finish the work he has started in Manton. A 27-page petition with 347 signatures of residents, business owners and concerned citizens of the community was presented to the commission Monday by resident Marilyn Hart. Muma even got petition support from 38 out-of-town residents requesting that the commission consider withdrawing his resignation. Of those surveyed, 88% are in favor of Muma keeping his titles. After presenting the petition, Hart asked the commission to “vote” on the issue. Mayor Raymond Kimbel Jr. first said the matter would be passed on to the personnel committee, but members of the public demanded a vote on the issue. Kimbel said he couldn’t make that decision because he can’t vote on the issue because commissioners have the final say. “You have been elected by the people for the city of Manton,” Hart said. “We are expecting you to vote tonight.” Commissioner Gary Crouse offered a motion to vote on the issue, but it received no support. “The people have spoken so many times and it has once again fallen upon deaf ears,” said Dawn Shively, one of more than 50 concerned citizens attending the meeting. Kimbel reminded the public it was Muma who chose to resign. “In light of what I heard here tonight if the people feel this way I would stay,” Muma said. “I have an obligation to the people of this city.”
