Aug. 9, 1919
Cadillac's blackberry picking campaign is a decided success. The efforts of the Chamber of Commerce and the various manufacturing plants of the city in assisting to bring the pickers and the berries together, have met with an enthusiastic response from the citizens. The wild blackberry crop of Wexford County has raised the white flag of surrender. Hordes of pickers from Cadillac and vicinity have organized drives and are bearing down on the luscious fruit and gathering it in anticipation of a hard winter. Efforts are being made by the Chamber of Commerce to take another caravan of pickers Tuesday morning. Details will be announced in The Evening News Monday. Car owners who will help in the campaign by driving out a load at 8 a.m. and going after them late in the afternoon should communicate with Perry F. Powers and C.R. Smith. The Chamber of Commerce drive yielded some 75 bushels. more than 150 pickers were taken to the berry bushes Friday in automobiles furnished by auto owners of the city who responded to the call sent out by the Chamber of Commerce. The reports that were brought back by participants in the "Blackberry Bee," were that there will still be berries for a couple of weeks. The crop is the largest ever seen in this part of the state and several of the patches cover thousands of acres of cut-over lands. The greatest yields are reported around Harrietta and Boon.
Aug. 9, 1969
City officials and representatives of the Cadillac Police Officers Association might meet again next week to discuss the fact-finder's report on their wage talks, it was learned Friday. It was reported that both groups are considering getting together again to discuss the issue. The CPOA has asked the City Commission to accept the results of the report as though they resulted from final arbitration. Meanwhile, Harry Hagstrom, president of the CPOA, said the organization plans to follow through with getting signatures of city voters in seeking an ordinance by initiative, thus forcing the commission to accept the fact-finding results. City Manager Donald Mason said he has held up asking for another fact-finder's report until he determines what effect proposed state legislation on compulsory arbitration would have on the issue. Mason said earlier he was asking for another report. The fact-finder's hearing on the pay dispute between the Cadillac Police Officers Association and the city government involved many factors — ranging from other labor contracts in the city to nationwide crime trends.
Aug. 9, 1994
Many area Republicans believe Richard Nixon's image was wrongly tarnished by the Watergate scandal. Today marks the 20th anniversary of Nixon's resignation from the presidency on Aug. 9, 1974, to avoid certain impeachment. "I feel sad for him," said Cadillac resident Janice Hays. "He really suffered over the whole thing." Hays was a member of the Republican Party and voted for Nixon both times he was elected. "At the time I didn't realize President Nixon wasn't aware of the whole thing," Hays said. "John Dean, he was the one that wanted to look into the files of the Democratic office. Nixon didn't know anything about it. After he found out, he did try to keep people from knowing." Esta VonBargen, current chairman of the Wexford County Republican Party, said Nixon's resignation may have been the best thing for the country at the time "I think I felt sad that it happened," VonBargen said. "I guess it was the best thing after all. I think we needed to move ahead, things were at a standstill. I think he did a lot of good things. He opened the door to China, that was a very big thing to get that taken care of. He did a lot of good things." Frank Wiekel, who is a current member of the Republican Party, said he tries to forget what happened 20 years ago. "He was not one of my favorite people," Wiekel said. "Neither alternative seemed very good. I try to forget most of it."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.