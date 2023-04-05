Today in history: many in Cadillac area fear schools less safe

April 5, 1933
A committee of nine was appointed to confer with Gov. Comstock on the diversion of automobile taxes from county highway commissions to other purposes at the meeting of the Michigan Road Commissioners association in Lansing Tuesday, according to Carl A. Lindquist, chairman of the Wexford County Road Commission. Although it appeared to be the consensus of the association to condemn such diversion no formal resolution was passed, he said. The road men from the various sections of the state, however, expressed themselves in favor of work instead of dole and the money now returned is used largely for labor it was stated. Gov. Comstock was a guest speaker at the meeting and explained his views in regard to this proposed legislation. Fifty-four counties were represented, including Wexford. Mr. Lindquist, Oscar Dahlgren and J.J. Loughrin went from the local road commission.
April 5, 1973
Construction on the building is behind scheduled, but doors of the Wexford-Missaukee Vocational Center are scheduled to open to students in September. The new 64,000 square foot facility should be completed in late spring or early summer. From the outside, the large, two-wing structure gives the appearance of the finished product. But, construction goes on inside the building. The $1,500,000 building project was begun last spring. A 15,000-square-foot facility is currently in use for vocational purposes. “We’ve committed ourselves to opening in September, and we should be about 100% completed with the building,” Vocational Director Robert Deck said. There are 20 rooms plus offices and storage space in the new vocational center. Installation of plumbing, heating and other systems are in progress. “We’re now in the process of getting equipment in,” Deck reported. Equipment will continue to arrive into June, and the summer months will be used to hook-up the items. About $550,000 worth of equipment is due to be installed in the center. Equipment is being stored at the present vocational facility and more is on order. Equipment in storage in the older building will be transferred to the newer facility this summer while equipment vendors will also install items. Everything from large engines to office furniture to aquariums will be placed in the new building during the summer.
April 5, 1998
Fifty-eight percent of callers to a Cadillac Evening News InfoSource poll on school safety believe that schools are becoming less safe. The poll asked whether, in light of the Jonesboro, Arkansas, school shootings and recent incidents of students possessing drugs, people believe schools are safe or not. “I don’t believe our public schools are safe,” one caller responded. “There’s already too much violence in Cadillac, and I believe it’s just going to get worse.” “My son attends Pine River High School and he feels it’s unsafe as a student there,” another caller said. “Kids are constantly talking about getting high or getting drunk, or the different guns they have that their parents don’t know anything about, or knives. They’re very much into intimidation of students, and a high disrespect for adults, and not a general courtesy toward adults at all. They don’t have any inner control, nor are they concerned about adults who could intimidate them into better behavior. I’m very scared.” “There’s so much that goes on in schools nowadays,” said another caller. “With guns, drugs and violence, so many times you hear about weapons in the schools, it’s really scary as a parent to think my child is in that type of situation.” Forty-eight percent of InfoSource callers said they thought area schools were safe for the most part.
