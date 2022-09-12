Sept. 12, 1922
The City Commission last evening unanimously passed a motion offered by Commissioner H. Given that the city health officer be required to furnish the city nurse with a report of all contagious disease cases and their location. This service is similar to the reports required by the state of all local health officers. Most cities also receive such reports but they never have been made in Cadillac. The new health nurse, however, since she visits homes, wanted to have such information to properly guard other school children. Miss Ann Kurre, the nurse made her first report to the City Commission at last night’s meeting. Her work so far has been in five rooms of the Cooley and Cass schools, where 180 pupils have been examined. There have been notices of defects sent to parents in 84 cases, one being a contagious case. The case of another child found in a most unfortunate condition was the subject of a special report. The matter was referred by the commissioners to the juvenile court but it was reported that Judge Fred M. Breen had returned to Detroit following the monthly session in probate court last week and the case was diverted to the county agent, W.W. Hodges. Defective teeth, with 56 cases needing attention found among the 180 children examined, led the defects reported by the nurse. Three eye cases, one ear case, 44 enlarged tonsil cases, two defective speech cases, one goitre, one enlarged gland, one new nervous sufferer, two skin disease patients and one orthopedic case were included in Miss Kurre’s report.
Sept. 12, 1972
A six-foot-tall marijuana plant is decorating the office of the Missaukee County Sheriff’s Department. One of 200 plants found growing in Forest Township, Sheriff Hartley Davis Jr. said he is keeping it so county residents can see what the illegal plant looks like. No arrests were made in connection with the discovery of the cultivated crop. It was discovered on private property by a very surprised land owner who called the sheriff. The plants were the first marijuana found growing in the county. Davis said it was immediately destroyed as they lacked man power to stake out the spot until the grower returned. Davis estimated the value of the crop at between $500 and $1,000.
Sept. 12, 1997
VanDrie Home Furnishings in Cadillac has lost its original owner, John VanDrie of McBain, but his business spirit will live on. “He was a great leader,” said Jan Helder, a long-term employee. “I remember he was a very hard worker.” VanDrie died Wednesday after lengthy heart problems. He was 80. When Helder joined the company 17 years ago, VanDrie was “semi-retired,” she said. “Even though he was president at that time, he was able to do whatever needed to be done,” she recalled of his work ethics. “He was willing to get his hands dirty if necessary, from warehouse jobs to construction. He was a great leader.” VanDrie started a small home furnishings business in McBain in 1953. His diligence never changed. “We did a lot of hard work,” said Ken Westdorp, who worked with VanDrie since 1956. “The store had only two employees, John and me. We did everything from bookkeeping to delivery and floor sweeping.” In the 1950s and 60s, the two worked six days a week and more than 10 hours a day. “We worked all day long. We even worked on Saturday till 10 o’clock at night.” The business gradually grew and it was incorporated in the 1970s. “Back in the 1970s, we bought the other building in Cadillac. That was the beginning of the expansion to the Cadillac area.”
