Today in history: Marion begins construction of sewer system

Pictured is a clip from the Sept. 14, 1973 edition of the Cadillac Evening News. “Mrs. Alice Morton, Marion village clerk, took her turn at the shovel Friday afternoon in groundbreaking ceremonies to mark the official start of a $1,150,000 wastewater treatment system for the village. Joseph Nies of the consulting engineers, Williams and Works Inc. of Grand Rapids, stands at far left in the photo, holding a ‘gold’ manhole cover presented earlier in the day to Mrs. Morton in recognition of her work on the project.”