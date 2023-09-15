Today in history: Marion begins construction of sewer system

Sept. 15, 1923
The 16th annual District Fair now is history. Weather was the outstanding disappointment and now that air week is over, the skies are brighter again. Despite the unfavorable weather, many visitors enjoyed the fine exhibits and entertainment at the fair and exceptional praises are being heard for the different features of this year’s exposition. The fine showings of the schools, the livestock, and poultry exhibits, grains and vegetables, flowers and domestic products all were of the high standard which has given the Cadillac Fair an unusually favorable place in the state ranking. Men who visit all the fairs, and who thus are in a position to make unbiased and intelligent comparisons, were sincere in their tributes to the District Fair’s successful show here this year. Local merchants who exhibited today expressed themselves as more than repaid for their efforts through the wide interest taken by the visiting crowds in Cadillac’s big autumn enterprise. The Fair Grounds were busy indeed today, with the clearing up of all the buildings and Midway spaces. Exhibitors meanwhile were being given their awards and the army of employees necessary for the week’s activities were being paid off by the management. While other fairs sometimes have failed to meet even such obligations as premiums, the District Fair, despite bad weather for the last three years, goes on because of the spirit of local business men who feel that the community needs such an enterprise. The two parachute drops by Raymond were exceptionally good yesterday afternoon. The first one was a hard landing, as he rolled on striking the ground, due to his work in trying to pull the parachute so it would fall clear of the trees, which it just touched. Raymond came down in clear sight of the crowd, woods and a barn behind his landing spot only a short ways from the Fair Grounds. His second flight brought a landing in the field just beyond the race track and was even more interesting to the crowd. Owing to wind, not one of his four drops this week was he able to land in the race track oval. Becker entertained with is stunt flying during the drop.
Sept. 15, 1973
The first few shovels of dirt scooped out of Marion’s park Friday afternoon signaled the end of a lot of time, trials and tribulations which residents of this community have faced in the past few years concerning sewage. Some three and a half years ago, village officials learned that something had to be done regarding pollution of the Middle Branch River, and they were ordered to appear in Traverse City for meetings concerning the situation. Alternatives were explored, and the village decided to launch an investigation, snoop out polluters, so to speak, and see how much of a problem was really present. Tom Gorang headed a survey of the town and 35 persons reportedly were cited for directly or indirectly polluting the river. Officials decided something had to be done. Federal and state grants and the taxpayers of Marion have given the go-ahead for the construction of a $1,150,000 wastewater treatment system for the village. Construction of the lagoon site and at the lift pumping station site is slated to begin soon. The project is scheduled for completion in fall, 1974.
Sept. 15, 1998
The deadline for naming witnesses in a civil case against the mayor of the city of Manton and three city commissioners is fast approaching. Former Manton city administrator and police chief Allen Muma is suing the city officials in a variety of charges including false allegations and loss of wages. He filed the complaint at the Wexford County Clerk’s Office on April 1 against Raymond Kimbel, mayor of the city of Manton, and Mike Tidey, Carol Olson and Melvin Powell, all city commissioners. Muma state that he resigned his positions as city administrator and chief of police on Sept. 5, 1997. At that time, both he and mayor Ray Kimbal signed a severance agreement. The agreement stipulated that neither Muma nor the city “make, file or assert, or make any inquiry concerning any claim, cause of action, grievance, charge or suit which has been released herein...” In his complaint, Muma said that he had resigned because he expected to be hired as a police officer with the Sedona, Arizona, city police department. The complaint alleges that the defendants “maliciously and without just cause or privilege did communicate with city officials and/or police officers in Sedona,” portraying him in a false light. It also accuses the city officials of making false allegations of misconduct intended to interfere with his receiving the Sedona job offer. The document also charges that the defendants conducted meetings among themselves in violation of the Michigan Open Meetings Act, and accused Muma of stealing property from the city of Manton. Items that Muma was accused of stealing included a CD version of state traffic laws, a police-issue leather jacket, some Manton police badges and other law-enforcement items.
